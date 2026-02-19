(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners February 19, 2026 10:00 AM EST | Source: VID Media

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - THE Mining Investment Event (" THE Event "), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce participating issuers and new and returning Partners for 2026.

"We are excited to share that THE Event has confirmed 130 issuers and over 50 Partners for 2026. We are pleased to welcome new partners: Altitude Capital Partners, Maxit Capital, The Money Channel NYC, Ventum Capital, IAMGOLD Corporation, Apaton Finance, MNP LLP as well as all of the partners who have supported us from the beginning. Recently, we updated our sponsorship terminology to better reflect our business model and to emphasize that we value our Partners as long-term investors as we continue to build this distinctive, Canadian independent global investor platform together. We thank the international mining companies, governments, and the investment community for their continued support," stated Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event.

"THE Event is celebrated for its dedication to diversity and inclusion, exemplified by its distinctive Student Partnership Program and THE SheCo Initiative. This year, we are pleased to share that THE SheCo Initiative, in collaboration with Vior Inc., will donate proceeds from THE Event to Moisson Rive-Sud, a food bank in Quebec that assists those vulnerable to food insecurity. I'm also pleased to announce that our Student Partnership Program for 2026, supported by Glencore Canada, IAMGOLD Corporation, and OR Royalties, is now complete," Jobin added.

"We are one of the Founding Partners of International Mining Week, scheduled for June 1 to 5, alongside The International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) and The Québec Mining Association (QMA). Both the QMA and ITFA will host their events alongside THE Event, which will focus on one-on-one investor meetings. This collaboration brings together international mining firms, related companies, supply chain experts, investors, and government representatives in a single location. Information on IMW Partners, plenary sessions, and events is available at: ."

THE Mining Investment Event - Participating Companies

*1x1's only ^^ExplorCo Lounge #Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev. 1911 Gold Mining

TSX-V: AUMB Domestic Metals Corp*

TSX-V: DMCU Lotus Gold Corporation*

Private Saudi Gold Refinery Co.*

Private Abcourt Mines Inc.#

TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF Dryden Gold Corp.* #

TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF Loyalist Exploration Limited*

CSE:PNGC Scorpio Gold Corporation*

TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM Dynasty Gold Corp*

TSX-V: DYG Maple Gold Mines Ltd. #

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF Scottie Resources Corp

TSX-V: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF Alamos Gold Inc.~

TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI Element 29 Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: ECU; OTCQB: EMTRF McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd*

CSE: MLM: OTCQB: MLMLF Search Minerals ~

TSX-V: SMY Alkane Resources Limited

TSX: ALK; ASX: ALK Emperor Metals Inc.*#

CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.*#

TSX-V: SCMI Andean Precious Metals

TSX: APM Equity Metals Corporation*

TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF Minaurum Gold Inc.*

TSX.V: MGG; OTCQX: MMRGF Silver One Resources Inc.

TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF Argenta Silver Corp.*

TSX-V: AGAG; OTCQB: AGAGF ES Gold Corp

CSE: ESAU Minera Alamos Inc.,

TSX-V: MAI; OTCQX: MAIFF Silver X Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: AGX: OTCQB: AGXPF Argo Gold Inc. ~

TSX-V: ARQ: OTCQB: ARBTF Exploits Discovery Corp.*

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.*

TSX-V: AZS; OTCQB: AZASF Falcon Copper Corp.

Private Mithril Silver and Gold Limited

TSX-V: MSG; ASX:MTH Spanish Mountain Gold#

TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF Arizona Metals*

TSX: AMC; OTCQX: AZMCF Firefly Metals Ltd.

TSX: FFM; ASX: FFM New Age Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF Standard Uranium Limited*

TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF Astra Exploration Inc*

TSX-V: ASTR; OTCQB: ATEPF First Mining Gold Corp. #

TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF New Found Gold Corp.

TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFG STLLR Gold Inc.

TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF Atha Energy Corp

TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF First Phosphate Corp.~

CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF Nexgold Mining Corp.

TSX-V: NEXG Summit Royalty*

Private Atlas Salt Inc.*

TSX-V: ATLAS; OTCQX: SALQF Formation Metals Inc.*

CSE: FOMO; OTCQB: FOMTF Nicola Mining Inc.

TSX-V: NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF Sun Summit Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF Auriginal Mining Corp*

TSX-V: AUME FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF North Atlantic Titanium Corp#^^

CSE: NATO Surge Copper Corp*

TSX-V: SURG; OTCQB: SRGXF Aurion Resources Ltd.

TSX-V: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF GEOMEGA Resources Inc.

TSX-V: GMA; OTCQB: GOMRF NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX-V: NCX Talisker Resources Ltd.~

TSX: TSK; OTCQB: TSKFF Avanti Gold Corp *

CSE: AGC Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN Nuvau Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: NMC Trident Resources Corp.*

TSX-V: ROCK; OTCQB: TRDTF Azimut Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF Golden Cariboo Resources^^

CSE: GCC Onyx Gold Corp.

TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF Greenlight Metals Inc.*

TSX-V:GRL OR Royalties Inc.

TSX: OR; NYSE: OR Tronic Metals *

Private Bonterra Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF Guanajuato Silver Company*

TSX-V: GSVR; OTCQX: GSVRF Orvana Minerals Corp.

TSX: ORV Uranium X Discovery Corp.^^

CSE: STMN Brixton Metals Corporation*

TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF Gunnison Copper Corp.*

TSX: GCU; OTCQB:GCUMF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV US Gold Corp.

NASDAQ: USAU Brunswick Exploration*

TSX: BRW Heliostar Metals Ltd.

TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF Outcrop Silver Corporation #

TSX:VOCG; OTCQX: OCGSF Valkea Resources Corp.

TSX-V: OZ Cartier Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: ECR Hi View Resources Inc*

CSE: HVW Panther Metals PLC*

LSE: PALM. Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.^^

TSX-V: VRB; OTCQB: VRBFF Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

TSX-V: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF IAMGOLD Corp.

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Pelangio Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: PX Vior Inc.

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Cassiar Gold Corp*

TSX-V: GLDC, OTCQX: CGLCF Integra Resources Corp.

TSX-V: ITR; NYSE: ITRG Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Centerra Gold Inc. ~

TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU Juno Corp.*

Private Perseverance Metals Inc.*#

TSX-V: PMI Volta Metals Ltd.*

CSE: VLTA Cerrado Gold Inc.

TSX-V:CERT; OTC: CRDOF Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#

TSX-V: KLDC PMET Resources Inc

TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF Cerro De Pasco Resources

TSX-V: CDPR Kuya Silver Corp.

CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF Power Metallic

TSX-V: PNPN Westdome Gold Mines Ltd*

TSX:WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Collective Mining Ltd.

TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL Lahontan Gold Corp.*

TSX.V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF Q2 Metals Corp.

TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF White Gold Corp.*

TSX-V:WGO; OTCQX: WHGOF Commerce Resources Corp.*

TSX-V: CCE; OTC:CMRZF Latin Metals Inc*

TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Winshear Gold Corp ^^

TSX-V: WINS CUPANI Metals Corporation*

CSE: CUPA Lavras Gold corp

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQX:LGCFF Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: RSM OTCQB: RSGOF XAU Resources Inc. ~

TSX-V: GIG Cygnus Metals Limited

TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF Leviathan Metals Corp.*

TSX-V: LVX: OTCQB: LVXF RPX Gold Inc.*

TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF XXIX Metal Corp.*

TSX-V: XXIX; OTCQB; LW0 Dolly Varden Silver Corp

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Li-FT Power Ltd.*

TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF San Cristóbal Mining

Private Yukon Metals Corp.

CSE: YMC: OTCQB: YMMCF

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference © is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR & VID Media

... Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR & VID Media

...

