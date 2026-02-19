Sweden Allocates $1.4B Military Support Package To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Swedish government's press service, the package addresses Ukraine's most urgent needs, including specific requests for air defense materiel, long-range weapons systems and ammunition, Ukrinform reports.

The package also includes innovation projects aimed at identifying new solutions to Ukraine's military problems, funding of Sweden's participation in bilateral and multilateral training initiatives, and funds for supply of previously donated materiel.

The 21st support package includes the procurement of newly manufactured air defense equipment valued at SEK 4.3 billion. This air defense capability is designed modularly with gun and missile systems, interceptors, electronic warfare systems, active and passive sensors, and command and control systems. This capability is designed to defend large areas from airborne threats.

The package also envisages the procurement of large quantities of ammunition, training and supply valued at SEK 3 billion, including long-range artillery shells, various types of 40 mm air defense ammunition and 12 cm grenade launcher ammunition.

Sweden announces third $100M aid package to Ukraine under PURL initiative

In addition, the Swedish Armed Forces will transfer recoilless rifles with ancillary equipment and ammunition of various types. Funding will also be allocated to carry out replacement procurements for the donated materiel and the transport of materiel to Ukraine.

The package includes long-range capability, innovation, economic donations, etc. valued at SEK 5.6 billion. It also comprises procurement and development projects that enhances Ukraine's battlefield capability. The package includes an expansion of a cooperation project with Ukraine on long-range drones and finances two projects aimed at providing Ukraine with unmanned surface vessels.

Regarding other Ukraine-related initiatives, the Swedish government plans to set aside more than SEK 1 billion for various types of economic donations, including $100 million to the PURL initiative, approximately SEK 50 million to the capability coalition for electronic warfare and around SEK 20 million to the marine capability coalition.

The package also includes services from the Swedish Defense Research Agency. The Agency is able to continue working to improve Ukraine's nuclear weapon detection capability and help update algorithms for surveillance systems.

Additionally, the package supports civilian defense efforts, helping improve Ukraine's capability to counter malign information influence from Russia

With this support package, Sweden's military support to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion totals around SEK 103 billion.