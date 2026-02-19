55 Job Seekers To Engage In Antiquities Training Program-ASEZA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 19 (Petra) – Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Dr. Thabet Nabulsi, said protection of Aqaba's cultural heritage is " a developmental and investment priority."Nabulsi stated this vision reflects the ASEZA's strategy of investing in national talent and empowering youth to lead archaeological work professionally based on "advanced" standards.He added that this process is implemented, given the fundamental role of the archaeological sector in strengthening the city's historical identity and solidifying its position on the cultural tourism map.His remarks came during the launch of the authority's ad hoc training program, themed: "Guardians of Antiquities," in cooperation with Aqaba Department of Antiquities.He noted the program aims to train specialized national workers and align training outcomes with needs of the city's archaeological and tourist projects.On its scope, he added that the program targeted 55 job seekers from the local community, who will be trained in the exploration and maintenance of archaeological sites, based on scientific principles.The program's professional approach allows trainees to "directly" engage in the field work environment, contributing to increased performance efficiency and supporting existing projects with trained personnel, he pointed out.This program, he noted, was developed after studying the needs of archaeological sites and identifying the required specializations, in coordination with the Department of Antiquities.As for its feasibility, he said the program represents a "practical" step to support the tourist sector and preserve Aqaba's historical identity, as well as providing sustainable employment opportunities for young people.Nabulsi affirmed that the authority is continuing to develop specialized training activities designed for strategic projects, in cooperation with all relevant stakeholders.Nabulsi said these future activities would enhance institutional integration and solidify Aqaba's position as a national model for utilizing cultural heritage to serve economic and social development.