Ocular Melanoma Market: Rapid Increment Driven By Innovation By 2034 Delveinsight Delcath System, Aura Biosciences, Seagen, IDEAYA, Ascentage Pharma

The Key Ocular melanoma Companies in the market include - Immunocore, Delcath Systems, IDEAYA Biosciences, Aura Biosciences, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Turnstone Biologics, Seagen, IDEAYA, Ascentage Pharma, and others.

The Ocular melanoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ocular melanoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ocular melanoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Ocular melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ocular melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ocular melanoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Ocular melanoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Ocular melanoma Market Report:



The Ocular melanoma market size was valued ~USD 340 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In September 2024, Aura recently shared the final results from Phase II trials of bel-sar, a first-line treatment for early-stage choroidal melanoma, a type of ocular melanoma affecting the inner eye (also known as uveal melanoma). Choroidal melanoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that poses significant threats to both vision and life. Radiation treatment for this condition leads to over 85% irreversible vision loss and other severe comorbidities.

In Japan, GNA11 had the highest number of mutation-specific ocular melanoma cases in 2023, followed by GNAQ, BAP1, and SF3B1.

Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest proportion of diagnosed incident ocular melanoma cases, representing 49.0% of cases in 2023.

In the US, choroidal melanoma accounted for the majority of diagnosed incident uveal melanoma cases in 2023, followed by ciliary body and iris melanoma.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom had the highest number of ocular melanoma cases in 2023, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number of diagnosed incident cases.

Ocular melanoma Overview

Ocular melanoma, also known as uveal melanoma, is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that originates in the melanocytes (pigment-producing cells) of the eye, typically within the uvea, which includes the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. It is the most common primary malignant eye tumor in adults. Ocular melanoma can cause symptoms such as vision changes, flashes of light, or dark spots in the visual field, but often, it is asymptomatic in the early stages. The condition can metastasize to other parts of the body, particularly the liver, and requires prompt diagnosis and treatment, which may include surgery, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies.

Ocular melanoma Market

The dynamics of the Ocular melanoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Ocular melanoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ocular melanoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ocular melanoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Ocular melanoma

Prevalent Cases of Ocular melanoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ocular melanoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ocular melanoma

Ocular melanoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ocular melanoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ocular melanoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ocular melanoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ocular melanoma Therapies and Key Companies



KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn): Immunocore

HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System): Delcath Systems

Darovasertib (IDE196): IDEAYA Biosciences

Belzupacap Sarotalocan (AU-011): Aura Biosciences

LNS8801: Linnaeus Therapeutics

TBio-4101 (TIL): Turnstone Biologics

Melphalan: Delcath System

AU-011 (bezupacap sarotalocan): Aura Biosciences

SEA-CD40: Seagen

IDE 196 (darovasertib): IDEAYA APG-115: Ascentage Pharma

Ocular melanoma Market Drivers



Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Improved ophthalmic imaging technologies such as OCT, fundus photography, and ocular ultrasound are enabling earlier detection, supporting treatment uptake.

Advancements in Targeted and Immunotherapies: The development of novel agents, including targeted therapies and immune-based treatments, is expanding options beyond radiation and surgery, improving survival prospects.

Regulatory Incentives for Rare Cancers: Orphan drug designation, priority review pathways, and market exclusivity benefits are encouraging pharmaceutical investment in ocular melanoma.

Increasing Research and Clinical Trial Activity: Growing academic and industry collaboration is accelerating pipeline development, particularly for metastatic uveal melanoma with limited treatment options. Improved Genetic and Molecular Profiling: Advances in biomarker testing (e.g., GNAQ, GNA11 mutations) are enabling personalized treatment strategies and risk stratification.

Ocular melanoma Market Barriers



Low Disease Prevalence: As a rare cancer, the limited patient population restricts market size and commercial attractiveness for some developers.

Limited Effective Therapies for Metastatic Disease: Treatment options remain constrained, particularly for metastatic uveal melanoma, where prognosis is often poor.

High Treatment Costs: Advanced therapies and radiation procedures can be expensive, potentially limiting patient access in certain regions.

Regulatory and Clinical Trial Challenges: Small patient pools make large-scale clinical trials difficult, leading to extended development timelines. Reimbursement and Access Constraints: Payers may impose strict reimbursement criteria for high-cost rare oncology treatments, slowing adoption rates.

Scope of the Ocular melanoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ocular melanoma Companies: Immunocore, Delcath Systems, IDEAYA Biosciences, Aura Biosciences, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Turnstone Biologics, Seagen, IDEAYA, Ascentage Pharma, and others

Key Ocular melanoma Therapies: KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn), HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), Darovasertib (IDE196), Belzupacap Sarotalocan (AU-011), LNS8801, TBio-4101 (TIL), SEA-CD40, IDE 196 (darovasertib), APG-115, and others

Ocular melanoma Therapeutic Assessment: Ocular melanoma current marketed and Ocular melanoma emerging therapies

Ocular melanoma Market Dynamics: Ocular melanoma market drivers and Ocular melanoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Ocular melanoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ocular melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

