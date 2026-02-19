Reminiscing Legends Of Thosar Ramdas On Shivaji Jayanti - 19-02

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 19, 2026 4:09 am - Duet of Thosar and Shivaji which was synonymous to that of Kautilya and Chandragupta led to the formation of Spiritual Backbone alongwith Swarajya

Reminiscing legends of Thosar Samarth Ramdas and his contribution in reviving India multi-dimensionally along-with Shivaji on Shivaji Jayanti - 19/02

Shivaji Jayanti - 19/02 is seen as unprecedented contribution of Shivaji Maharaj, however it gets required essence on remembering Thosar Samarth Ramdas.

Thosar Ramdas - the guide of Shivaji Maharaj is a bond synonymous to that of Kautilya - Chandragupta Maurya.

Legendary Thosar Ramdas dived into spirituality at an early age of 7 and immersed in spiritual coursework.

At the early age of 12, Samarth Ramdas vowed for Brahmacharya / Celibacy which is one of the toughest practises. With immense spiritual toughness at an early age, his immersion in spirituality is said to made him connect with Ram whereby he received enlightenment to work for enabling upgrade and growth of communities.

Post the enlightenment, Thosar builds 1100 Mathas to bring back the spirituality with cultural pride. This formed the groundwork of h bigger cultural revival and spirituality across entire state.

When Shivaji meets Thosar, the bond depicted joint alliance to build Swarajya with roots of cultural pride, spirituality and upgrade of everyone. Shivaji Maharaj received required guidance and growth impetus from Thosar who became Spiritual Strategist in the journey of establishing Swarajya. Spiritual Toughness of Thosar and Capability of Shivaji Maharaj led to formation of Swarajya with revival of cultural pride.

At the very root, Thosar was the devotee of Hanuman and built 11 Hanuman Temples. His Celibacy and Spiritual practises were direct implications from his reverence for Hanuman. He led the formation of Swarajya with overall upgrade, while brining mind-body-soul upgrade for everyone. His service to Hanuman stems to showcase his viewpoint of seeing higher power as Prana, Souce of Strength and Service. His literature work includes Dasbodh and Manache Shlokas.

Both of them revived Sanskrit and Marathi in all households along-with steering Bhakti movement. It is evident that the duet not only brought back Swarajya for all households, however also integrated Spiritual prowess, Bhakti, cultural pride and Mind-body-soul upgrade bringing holistic growth.

The Duet of Shivaji and Thosar is synonymous to that of Kautilya and Chandragupta Maurya and day of Shivani Jayanti brings us back to revive the legends of Celibate Thosar who became Spiritual Backbone of Swarajya.