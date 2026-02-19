Family Insight Appoints Kyle Williamson As Vice President Of Business Development, Accelerates Expansion And Partnerships In Value-Based Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Insight, PC, a Whitecap Care, LLC company and a leader in value-based care (VBC) and behavioral health, announces the appointment of Kyle Williamson as vice president of Business Development, strengthening the organization's commitment to scalable partnerships with payers, healthcare systems, physician practices and high-performing value-based care models. In his new role, Williamson will lead business development strategy and support the program as it expands to multi-state partnerships and continued innovation in value-based care delivery.

“Williamson's past partnership with Family Insight and his leadership role in developing, building and scaling Optum's Integrated Behavioral Health Home (IBHH) program adds to our successful business model,” says Tim Kyle, CEO.“This is not simply a hire, it's the continuation of a highly respected executive with a proven partnership that strengthens our ability to expand and deliver results for payers, providers, and the communities we serve. His transition into this leadership role formalizes a partnership that has already delivered measurable impact.”

At Optum, Williamson held a crucial management position and gained direct experience in architecting an initiative focused on the coordination of medical, behavioral, and social care for individuals with complex needs. Importantly, he was key in establishing Family Insight, PC as a vital partner for supporting this program within Virginia.

Following his tenure at Optum, Williamson evaluated numerous opportunities across the healthcare landscape but ultimately chose Family Insight because of its reputation, provider-focused culture, clear vision for the future of value-based care and focus on the overall health of the members.

“Of all of the VBC programs that I worked with, Family Insight stands out because of how intentionally they build and execute their programs,” says Williamson.“Their focus on outcomes, accountability, and true payer-provider alignment reflects exactly where healthcare needs to go. I'm excited to help grow what we've created together.”

Williamson brings expertise in healthcare strategy, payer-provider collaboration and value-based program development to Family Insight's VBC team, extending Family Insight's Complete Care StewardshipTM program with health plans, managed care organizations, accountable care organizations and hospitals across multiple states. Over the past three years, Family Insight worked closely with Williamson to refine and optimize its care delivery model based upon Optum's requirements as well as his expectations. This collaboration helped shape the program design, operational standards and payer alignment strategies that now serve as the foundation for the company's value-based platform.

About Family Insight, PC

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Family Insight, PC specializes in Value-Based Care, integrating both medical and behavioral health to treat the whole person. We are dedicated to supporting children, adolescents, adults, and families through a comprehensive range of mental health and wellness services designed to improve long-term outcomes.

