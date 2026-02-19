Syrup-Soaked Spring Break: Snag The Denny's Spring Break Pass For Free Eats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buckle up for the ultimate value, America's Diner is offering over $300 worth of Slams® for the price of a crossbody bag

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Spring Break, Denny's is serving up a must-pack accessory – the Denny's Spring Break Pass. Sunny side up season is around the corner and, with this exclusive pass, America's Diner is making sure no family fun falls to the waist-side with a crossbody designed to keep the vacation tank full.

This isn't just a trendy crossbody bag; it's a scannable ticket to a craveable breakfast all Spring Break long. Each bag features a unique QR code that unlocks a free Everyday Value Slam® every day from March 2 - April 14, 2026. This limited edition crossbody will grant those who purchase it access to over $300 worth of meals for just $14.99*, making it the only Spring Break investment that yields a guaranteed return on syrup and style.

“Whether you're chasing the sun or a short stack, consider your hunger cravings officially on vacation with the Denny's Spring Break Pass,” said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief brand officer at Denny's.“The Spring Break Pass ensures our guests don't have to scramble for savings while they're on the move – just buckle up, scan and Slam.”

How it Works

Once you're buckled into your Denny's crossbody bag, steer into the nearest Denny's restaurant from March 2 to April 14. Scan the QR code when dining in to redeem an Everyday Value Slam, featuring two eggs, two Applewood-smoked bacon strips or two all-pork sausage links plus your choice of two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of brioche French toast, or a biscuit & gravy.

How to Snag the Pass

The limited-edition Denny's Spring Break pass will drop exclusively on DinerDrip on February 24 at 11AM ET for Denny's Rewards members only. If there are any leftovers, the shop will then open to the general public at 12 PM ET. Don't risk missing out on saving your bacon and visit to sign-up for the rewards program to ensure your shot at syrup-soaked Spring Break glory.

*Offer available while supplies last. Each unique QR code is valid March 2 - April 14, 2026. Limit one (1) free Everyday Value Slam per QR code, redeemable once per day, at participating Denny's U.S. locations. Dine-in only. Photocopied or altered QR codes are not valid. No substitutions. Not valid with online offers or with any other promotion or discount. No cash value. Void where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply. © 2026 DFO, LLC.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

