Biotechnique Launches Expanded QC Services: Advanced Analytical, Lyophilization Development, Microbiology, And More
Expanded Quality Control Capabilities
Analytical testing: High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) / Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC), Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR), Gas Chromatography (GC), Ultraviolet Visible spectroscopy (UV-Vis), Karl Fischer (coulometric & volumetric), Total Organic Carbon (TOC), pH & conductivity, osmolality, and Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)-supporting method execution from identity/assay to stability‐informing characterization.
Microbiology: Endotoxin, bioburden, sterility testing in SKAN isolators, and MALDI‐TOF microbial identification for rapid, species‐level analyses.
Lyophilized Product Development: Lab‐scale lyophilization, Freeze Drying Microscopy (Lyostat 5 FDM), Micro press, and DSC to inform robust cycle development and product elegance.
Environmental Monitoring (EM): Viable air (active/passive), non‐viable particle counting, and surface/personnel programs aligned to ISO/USP/EU Annex 1 expectations.
Electronic QMS (ACE®): Cloud‐native eQMS with controlled documentation, real‐time tracking, and data‐driven reporting for inspections and lifecycle control.
BioTechnique's QC services sit inside a broader in‐house CRDMO platform-formulation, fill‐finish, lyophilization, warehousing, and shipping-reducing handoffs and shortening the path from testing to product movement (including 3PL), while maintaining a single chain of documentation.
