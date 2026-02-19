2Nd T20I: Harman Has Been A Special Player For India, Says Muzumdar After 19-Run Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Feb 19 (IANS) India head coach Amol Muzumdar hailed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as“a special player” after she became the most-capped cricketer in women's international cricket, though her milestone game was marked by a 19-run defeat to Australia in the second T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday.

Harmanpreet played her 356th international match and surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates (355). Her tally of international games now includes 189 T20Is, 161 ODIs, and six Tests. She top-scored with 36, though it went in vain as India ended up at 144/9 in a chase of 163/5.

“I think Harman has been a special player for India, and I would just want to wish her and congratulate her for the massive achievement of being the highest-capped player in the history of the game. So I think it was a good effort from her. Just in the end, a little bit short of what we expected, but things happen in T20 cricket,” Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference.

Though India fell short despite a promising start, Muzumdar chose to look at the positives.“Just taking some positives out of the game -- came back really strongly in bowling. I think restricting Australia after that good start to 163 was a good effort. We got a good start as well with the bat. So, taking a lot of positives out of this game and looking forward to the Adelaide game,” he said.

He also welcomed the return of Pratika Rawal to the ODI squad after an ankle injury sustained in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai kept her out of action.

“We are really glad that she's come out of the rehab. She spent the last couple of months in Bangalore, in the Centre of Excellence, and is really looking forward to Pratika being back in the squad. We've missed her in the World Cup in the last two games. But she's a quality player, and it's a great inclusion in this squad.”

Looking ahead at how Pratika and Shafali Verma will feature in the same playing eleven, Muzumdar said,“It's a good headache to have. So we'll cross the bridge when we get there. I think first, let's focus on Adelaide, the third T20I. It's a good headache to have, and hopefully, we'll fit in the correct combination in playing eleven by the time we come to ODIs.”

On the atmosphere while playing the games so far in Australia, Muzumdar said,“I mean, we're enjoying it. It's been lovely so far. Two games in Sydney. I think the turnout was fantastic. Even here in Canberra, the turnout has been really amazing. So I think it just reflects the quality of cricket and what these two teams bring to the table.

“It's just a travel day tomorrow, and all we'll have to do is just get together, maybe after the travel, and nothing much. We've come here with certain things in our mind, and I think quick turnaround is modern-day cricket. You've got to adjust to those things and just hope that we'll turn out really well day after tomorrow,” he concluded.