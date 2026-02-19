MREO INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Mereo Biopharma (MREO) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On April 6, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Mereo between June 5, 2023 and December 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mereo BioPharma Group plc (“Mereo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MREO) and reminds investors of the April 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC programs; neither of which hit its primary endpoints of reducing annualized clinical fracture rate compared to the placebo or bisphosphonate control groups, respectively.

Mereo announced during pre-market hours on December 29, 2025, that two Phase 3 studies of setrusumab failed to meet their primary endpoints of reducing annualized clinical fracture rates versus placebo and bisphosphonates, respectively. While both trials demonstrated statistically significant improvements in bone mineral density on secondary endpoints and no new safety concerns were identified, the market reacted negatively to the primary endpoint misses.

On this news, Mereo's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 87.64%, closing at $0.28 per share on December 29, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

