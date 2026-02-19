Co-Packaged Optics & Optical Interconnects Patent Landscape Analysis Report 2026: 1,300 Patent Families Analyzed Since 2020 With Global Filing Trends, Leading Assignees And IP Newcomers Identified

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) is driving innovation in advanced semiconductor packaging, essential for next-gen electronics and AI-driven data growth. Key opportunities lie in leveraging patents to strengthen market strategies, as major players like Intel and TSMC expand their IP portfolios globally, targeting optical I/O technologies for improved performance and energy efficiency.

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Packaged Optics & Optical Interconnects Patent Landscape Analysis 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Key Features:



PDF with > 80 slides

Excel file > 1,300 patent families

Global patenting trends, including time evolution of patent publications, countries of patent filings, etc.

Main patent assignees and IP newcomers

Key players' IP position and the relative strength of their patent portfolio

IP leadership evolution of patent assignees since 2020

IP profile of key players (patent portfolio overview, technical coverage, geographical coverage, notable patents, recent IP activity) Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including hyperlinks to an updated online database.

Co-packaged optics is now a key enabler of next-gen electronics

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries at their core, fueling unprecedented data growth and accelerating the demand for energy-efficient computing. As data volumes surge, hardware innovation has become essential, particularly in rethinking data center architectures to deliver faster computation, lower power consumption, higher performance, and reduced latency.

In this context, silicon photonics has emerged as a pivotal technology, replacing traditional copper interconnects with high-speed, light-based data transmission. As demand for data-intensive computing continues to rise, the semiconductor industry has built a substantial portfolio of patents aimed at integrating photonic and electronic systems at the package level.

Together, these inventions highlight the industry's transition from conventional electrical interconnects to optical input/output (I/O) architectures that unlock higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency across compute and networking platforms. Among the most significant advances is Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), an innovative packaging approach that brings optical components directly into or near electronic devices to maximize efficiency and scalability.

Over the past 10 years, CPO and optical I/O technologies has become a key enabler of advanced semiconductor packaging, leading to a strong increase in patenting activity and a significant evolution of the competitive intellectual property (IP) landscape. Major patent owners have strengthened their IP positions in the US, China, and Europe, while pure players have entered the patent landscape. It is now crucial for companies operating in the semiconductor advanced packaging industry to closely examine the technology and competitive landscape from an IP perspective.

In this context, the analyst has released a new patent landscape report to map the patent activity and competitive dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving field. Over 4,000 individual patents from more than 1,300 patent families (inventions) have been selected. This report aims to provide insights into current IP activities, the positions of key IP players, the applications they target in their patents, and how their patent portfolios can support their market strategies.

Understanding the main trends, the key players' IP position and IP strategy

Through patent analysis, we describe the position of IP players, unveil their strategies to strengthen their IP portfolio, highlight their capability to limit the patenting activity and freedom-to-operate of other firms, identify promising new players, and forecast what would be the future IP leaders. IP?competition analysis should reflect the vision of players with a strategy to enter and develop their business in the advanced semiconductor packaging market.

In this report, we provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive IP landscape and latest technological developments related to CPO and optical I/O technology. The report covers IP dynamics and key trends in terms of patents applications, patent assignees, filing countries, patented technologies, and targeted applications. It also identifies the IP leaders, most active patent applicants, and sheds light on under-the-radar companies and new players in this field. Besides, we have identified over 270 key inventions that are most critical in terms of geographic coverage in key technology markets.

A dynamic IP landscape: evolution of leading players' positions and pure players

TSMC and Intel are leading the patent landscape, increasing patenting activity, and expanding invention protection in key countries. As pioneer Intel has adopted an aggressive strategy to assert its patents. Later TSMC and pure players (Lightmatter, Celestial AI, Ayar Labs, Avicena Tech) joined the IP landscape and developed strategic portfolios.

In recent years, more IP players have become involved in the IP landscape, and OSATs and materials suppliers have entered the IP arena.

In this report, we provide an overview of the IP portfolios held by the key players emerging from the IP landscape and describe the related inventions and technologies.

Useful Excel patent database

This report includes an extensive Excel database with all patents analyzed in this study, including patent information (numbers, dates, assignees, title, abstract, legal status, etc.) and hyperlinks to an updated online database (original documents, legal status, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION



Context and objectives of the report

Scope of the report

Definitions

Reading guide Excel database

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW



IP dynamics

Time evolution of patent publications by company HQ

Main patent assignees (general, core inventions, dynamics)

Timeline of main IP players

Main IP players and current legal status of their patents

IP leadership (general 2020 & 2025, 2025 core inventions)

Geographic coverage of active patents (general, core inventions)

Domestic vs. Global IP strategies (global IP and core inventions) Patent families with a strategic geographic coverage

IP PROFILE OF A SELECTION OF PATENT ASSIGNEE

For each player:



Patent portfolio overview (IP dynamics, segments, legal status, geographic coverage, etc.)

Description of notable patents



Intel



TSMC



Avicena



Samsung



Cisco



ASE Group



Broadcom (Avago)



Ayar Labs



Celestial AI Lightmatter

ANNEX



Methodology for patent search, selection and analysis Terminology

Companies Featured



Intel

TSMC

Huawei

Broadcom

Cisco

Lightmatter

Avicena

Celestial AI

Rockley Photonics

Ayar Labs

Ranovus

Samsung Group

NVIDIA

Teramount

ZTE

Resonac

Marvell

Nokia

Oracle

Micron

Senko Group

VTT

Alphabet

Accelink Technologies

Ruijie Networks

Eliyan

Mitsubishi Electric

LIPAC

RTX Corporation

HP - Hewlett Packard Development

UnilC (Tsinghua Unigroup)

Yangzhou Xinli Integrated Circuit

Juniper

Suzhou Singularity Photon Intelligent Technology

Huagong Tech

NCAP

CEA

ASTAR

Sumitomo Electric

JCET Group

Apple

GlobalFoundries

ASE Group

Nubis communications

Amkor Technology

Lightelligence

Zhejiang Lingxin Optoelectronics Technology

Corning

Zhongshan Meisu Technology

Nano Photonics

Guangbenwei Technology

Wuxi institute of interconnect technology

Li Hong Electronic

Yongjiang Laboratory

SMIC

Tsinghua University

Sky Semiconductor

Elphic

Lightip Technologie

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Innolux

Shanghai Xizhi Technology

United Test and Assembly Center

University College Cork

Lumentum

Hanyang University

Furukawa Electric

Raytek

Hangzhou Guangzhiyuan Technology

Dongguan Luxshare Technology

PICadvanced

SPIL

Wuhan Optics Valley Information Optoelectronics Innovation Center

MACOM Technology Solutions

Ciena

MaxLinear

AIP - Advanced Integrated Photonics

Lyte AI

Browave

Xunyun Electronic Technology

Xperi/Adeia

HKUST - Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ITRI - Industrial Technology Research Institute.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900