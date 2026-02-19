Fischtank Named Top Place To Work In Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ragan's 2026 Top Places to Work list recognizes excellence in culture, leadership, and employee experience across companies, agencies, and nonprofits

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, the best media relations and communications firm, was recently named a Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan. The 2026 list honors workplaces where communicators are empowered to do meaningful, high-impact work.

“Of the recognitions FischTank has received over the years, this is one we're most proud of. Being acknowledged for your culture and employee experience is a testament to what we have worked to build, and a credit to every FischTanker, past and present, who has contributed to the mission of not only high quality work, but a high quality workplace,” said Matt Bretzius, Partner, FischTank PR.

FischTank PR has built a workplace culture grounded in flexibility, balance and professional growth. From our four-day workweek and hybrid office schedule, to professional development opportunities, team celebrations, and industry networking, we believe that agencies can achieve exceptional client outcomes without sacrificing team well-being.

If you're interested in learning more about open roles at FischTank PR, please visit our Careers page.

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a full-service media relations and communications firm serving brands in industries spanning climate tech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, healthcare, real estate, finance and professional services. FischTank is known globally as a results-driven firm providing media relations, content writing, corporate communications, and digital/social media for its clients, ultimately impacting their bottom line. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, and X – @Fisch_Tank.

Media Contact:

Jessica Reiner

FischTank PR

...