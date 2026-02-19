403
Rowan Foundation Launches Storytelling Campaign Ahead Of March Blood Clot Awareness Month
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Rowan Foundation is launching a digital storytelling campaign ahead of Blood Clot Awareness Month in March, encouraging patients and families to share their personal health stories.
To prepare for the campaign, the organization is urging individuals to submit written, spoken, or videotaped reflections about their experiences with blood clots, clotting disorders, and related women's health issues, including estrogen-based contraception, pregnancy, and hormone therapy. Selected submissions will be integrated into a digital storytelling effort throughout Blood Clot Awareness Month to raise awareness and enhance the Foundation's educational outreach about women's health and clotting.
"Clinical information is essential, but patient stories often make risk factors and symptoms more relatable, encouraging people to share this information with their healthcare providers more promptly," says Vian Nguyen, MD, F.A.C.O.G., Medical Advisor to the Foundation. "By sharing their experiences, individuals help facilitate earlier detection and foster more meaningful discussions in healthcare settings."
The Rowan Foundation stresses that elevating lived experience alongside evidence-based information can decrease isolation, improve health literacy, and encourage individuals to seek care sooner when something feels off. This planned Blood Clot Awareness Month campaign also aligns with the organization's broader 2026 goal to deepen patient and community engagement in its educational efforts.
Alyson Layser, a pulmonary embolism survivor who now shares her experience to help others, said that hearing from someone who has faced a similar diagnosis can make a significant difference.
"I didn't initially understand how severe my symptoms were," Layser explains. "If sharing my experience prompts even one person to ask more questions or seek medical attention earlier, I believe it's worth it."
STORY SUBMISSION GUIDANCE
Story submissions can be shared anonymously or with attribution, and they will be reviewed to ensure respectful presentation for educational purposes. Patients, survivors, caregivers, and family members interested in sharing their story can learn more at: My Story, My Voice.
The Rowan Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving women's health outcomes through education, awareness, and community engagement, with a focus on blood clot prevention and informed healthcare decision-making. Learn more about the organization here.
