'Congress To Fight Polls Like A Battle': Priyanka Gandhi Downplays Bhupen Borah's Exit Ahead Of Assam Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday, reacted to reports of former veteran party leader Bhupen Borah's imminent switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that political movements ahead of elections are not unusual and asserted that the Congress is fully prepared to fight the upcoming Assam Assembly polls like a battle.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders here, Priyanka Gandhi said that leaders moving from one party to another before elections is a common phenomenon across states.

"Before elections, people go from here to there and from there to here. This happens in every state," she said, when asked about the developments surrounding Bhupen Borah.

Emphasising the Congress' resolve, the senior Congress MP said that the party would approach the elections with a fighting spirit.

"We will fight the elections like a war. We also have many very strong warriors," Priyanka Gandhi remarked.

She also underlined the importance of unity within the Congress, asserting that all party leaders and workers would contest the elections together.

"We will all enter the battle together," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi held extensive discussions with state Congress leadership during the meeting, which focused on organisational preparedness, coordination among party leaders, and election strategies ahead of the upcoming Assam polls.

Party sources said the meeting also reviewed grassroots-level feedback, booth management plans, and efforts to strengthen the Congress' presence across districts in Assam.

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks come amid heightened political activity in Assam, with speculation over defections and realignments intensifying as the election season approaches.

Several political parties have ramped up outreach programmes and internal reviews to consolidate their respective positions.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, has been engaging with party leaders and workers to energise the party organisation.

Earlier on Thursday, she visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and later participated in internal party meetings.

The Congress leadership has said that it remains focused on strengthening the party from the grassroots and presenting a united front in the state elections, despite challenges posed by defections and shifting political equations.

Priyanka Gandhi's visit is seen as part of the Congress' broader strategy to boost morale among party workers and prepare for a tough electoral contest in the state.