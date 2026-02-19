Bihar: Crows Found Dead In Bhagalpur, Sanitation Underway​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) Panic has spread across Bihar's Bhagalpur after the sudden death of crows at the city's prominent public space, Sandis Compound.​

Morning walkers on Thursday were shocked to find a large number of dead crows lying near the swimming pool area, triggering fear and anxiety among residents.​

According to residents, incidents of bird deaths have been reported in multiple areas of the district over the past few days.​

Local worker Ashok Das said the situation was frightening,“When I arrived in the morning, I saw so many dead crows. I have never seen anything like this before. I fear some serious disease might spread. These repeated incidents have increased anxiety among the people.”​

Residents believe that mass bird deaths in open public places could be a warning sign of a serious infection.​

Animal Husbandry Officer Anjali Kumari stated that unexplained bird deaths require urgent attention,“We have registered unusual bird deaths at Sandis compound, samples are being collected and will be sent to Patna for the lab test. We have taken precautionary measures. The actual cause will only be clear after laboratory reports.”​

Health experts warn that timely vigilance and preventive action are crucial to avert any potential threat to public health.​

Earlier, after dead crows were found in Sultanganj, the administration and the Animal Husbandry Department had sanitised the area and sent samples for laboratory testing.​

More recently, bird deaths were also reported in the Navgachhia court area, and Anjali Kumari confirmed the positive report of bird flu, following which a week-long sanitisation drive was conducted.​

With bird flu already confirmed in nearby areas, the major question troubling residents is whether another case of avian influenza is to blame or whether the birds are dying for some other reason.​

For now, Bhagalpur remains on edge, with citizens closely watching the administration's next move and awaiting test results.​