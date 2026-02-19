178 Homes Ready As First Phase Of Wayanad Model Township To Be Inaugurated Next Week

MENAFN - IANS) Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 19 (IANS) The first phase of the Wayanad Model Township, built to rehabilitate survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala disaster, has been completed, with 178 houses ready for handover.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the township and distribute title deeds to beneficiaries at a function to be held at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta on February 25.

Conceived as a comprehensive rehabilitation project, the township is being developed through coordinated efforts of multiple government departments, agencies and workers.

The Mundakkai–Chooralmala tragedy took place on July 30, 2024, when devastating landslides and flash floods, triggered by intense monsoon rains, struck Wayanad.

It devastated four villages, injuring hundreds, claimed over 200 lives, and left 32 people still missing.

Entire habitations were swept away, homes destroyed, families displaced overnight, and many were without shelter, prompting one of Kerala's largest coordinated rehabilitation efforts.

The state government planned a total of 410 houses, along with supporting infrastructure.

In the first phase, 178 houses have been completed and will be allotted to families who completely lost their homes in the disaster.

Designed in tune with Wayanad's terrain and climate, each single-storey house spans 1,000 sq ft and has a foundation strong enough to accommodate a second floor in the future.

The houses include a master bedroom, two additional rooms, a sit-out, a living room, a study, a dining area, a kitchen, and storage space.

Once fully completed, the township is expected to provide shelter to over 1,662 people.

Beyond housing, the project envisages a full-fledged residential ecosystem.

Facilities planned include internal roads, a health centre, an anganwadi, a public market, and community centres.

The health centre will be equipped with a laboratory, pharmacy, consultation, vaccination and observation rooms, outpatient facilities, and a ticket counter.

The public market will feature shops, stalls, an open market area, children's play space, and parking facilities.

The community centre will house a multipurpose hall, library, sports club, playground and open-air theatre.

For the project, the government acquired 64.4705 hectares of land at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta village to create a safe and habitable settlement for survivors.

The foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister on March 27, 2025. The remaining construction activities are progressing rapidly.