T20 WC: All Stats From West Indies' 42-Run Win Over Italy In Group C

Kolkata, Feb 19 The West Indies continued their unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a comprehensive 42-run victory over Italy in their final group stage match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

After being put in to bat, the West Indies posted a competitive 165/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a superb 75 from skipper Shai Hope. The opener anchored the innings with a fluent knock off 46 balls, striking four sixes and six boundaries.

Hope stitched a crucial 64-run partnership with Roston Chase to stabilise the innings after early setbacks. Late contributions from Sherfane Rutherford and Matthew Forde ensured a strong finish for the two-time champions.

In reply, Italy faltered early in the chase and never quite recovered. They lost three wickets inside the Power-play, putting themselves under immediate pressure. Though Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart attempted to revive the innings with a brisk stand, West Indies bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph led the charge with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Matthew Forde chipped in with three crucial wickets. Gudakesh Motie also played his part with two scalps as Italy were bowled out for 123 in 18 overs.

All the stats from the West Indies win:

1st - Shamar Joseph of the West Indies became the first player to claim 4 wickets and hold 4 catches in a T20I match.

5 - Shamar Joseph becomes the 5th non-wicketkeeper fielder to hold 4 catches in a T20WC match. Darren Sammy (WI), Aiden Markram (SA), Glen Maxwell (Aus), and George Munsey (SCO) are the others.

11 - The number of half-centuries Shai Hope (75) scored in T20Is in 64 matches. It was his 3rd in 7 T20 WC matches.

4/30 - The bowling figures of Shamar Joseph v Italy are his best in 19 T20I matches. His previous best was 3/30 v Pakistan in Lauderhill in 2025.