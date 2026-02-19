T20 WC: 'We Could Have Done Better With The Ball, But No Excuses,' Says Shanaka After SL's Defeat To Zimbabwe

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Feb 19 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka admitted his side fell short in key moments despite posting a competitive total, conceding that execution with the ball and decision-making in crucial phases ultimately cost them in their Group B clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Reflecting on Sri Lanka's batting effort, Shanaka expressed satisfaction with the foundation laid by the top order but acknowledged there was room for improvement.

“We had a pretty good start, and to be honest, I think the score we put on was good enough to defend. There were a few patches (of the match) where we could have done slightly better, but overall, I'll take that score today. I'm really happy with the way Pathum (Nissanka) and Pawan (Ratnayake) played. I think it was a good total on this pitch,” Shanaka said after the match.

Sri Lanka had looked in control after posting a strong total, with their openers providing momentum and setting up what appeared to be a defendable score on a surface that offered assistance to bowlers. However, Zimbabwe's composed chase denied the hosts, as they failed to make early inroads with the ball.

Shanaka pointed to the lack of early breakthroughs and the challenges faced by an evolving bowling attack, while taking responsibility for tactical calls that did not yield the desired outcome.

“The plan was simple, as usual (with the ball). Take wickets upfront. Unfortunately, we couldn't get that started with the ball. It's a bit tough with newcomers coming in; they need some time to settle as well. But no excuses. We could have done slightly better. Some of my decisions were a bit of a gamble, too. It was one of those days where we could have done better with the ball, but again, no excuses,” he stated.

Despite the loss, Shanaka emphasised the importance of maintaining standards and representing the country with pride, even with qualification scenarios already in play. He said,“Qualification is always good to have, but every game we play, we want to do well for the country. Yes, we rested Chameera today, but as I said, no excuses. We did reasonably well in all three departments, but I still think we could have done better."

The Sri Lankan skipper also stressed the need for improved confidence and sharper intent on the field as the tournament progresses, stating, "I feel we need to be more confident on the field. That's something we lacked today. Hopefully, we come back with a better attitude the next time we step onto the field."