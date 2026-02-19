Sports Lethal Weapon Against Drugs, Says Punjab CM At Kila Raipur Rural Olympics ​

MENAFN - IANS) Ludhiana, Feb 19 (IANS) At the historic Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the sports budget would be enhanced in the forthcoming state Budget, underlining a determined push to channelise the energy of the youth into constructive avenues.

​Stating that bullock cart races, halted during the tenure of previous governments, have now resumed after the law was amended, the Chief Minister said that when children sweat it out on the field and bring home medals, there will be no need for any anti-drug campaign. ​

Calling the revival of the Kila Raipur Games a reflection of Punjab's rural pride and cultural strength, the Chief Minister highlighted the New Sports Policy -- 2023 as a step towards restoring the state's sporting glory, with stadiums to be built in every village. ​

He also announced that the eight-acre pond in Kila Raipur, near here, will be beautified and a modern library constructed, and said that the government is plugging leakages left by previous regimes, saving public money and spending it directly on the people. ​

Addressing a gathering during the Kila Raipur Sports Rural Olympics, CM Mann said,“Sports are the most lethal weapon against the drug menace and the state government will enhance the budget for Sports in the ensuing budget for the state.” ​

He said the government is already promoting sports in a big way and added,“While the previous governments had neglected this important sector aimed at youth development, our government has duly focused on it.” ​

He said sports are being promoted to channelise the unbounded energy of youth in a positive direction.​

Highlighting structural reforms, the Chief Minister noted that the Sports Policy was launched to restore the state's sporting glory, and that the sports budget will now be further enhanced. ​

He added that the government has successfully organised three seasons of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, in which three generations of a family have participated. ​

“Due to efforts of the state government, Punjab today leads the country in sports, and the captains of key Indian teams are from Punjab,” the Chief Minister added.