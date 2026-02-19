Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Is Now A Trillion-Dollar Imperative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup News Commentary – A single quantum-enabled cyberattack on a major U.S. bank could trigger $2.0 to $3.3 trillion in economic damage, according to a February report by the Citi Institute [1]. Global cybersecurity spending is projected to reach $244.2 billion in 2026, with post-quantum cryptography migration among six forces Gartner identified as reshaping enterprise security architecture[2]. That urgency is driving momentum for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ), IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), and Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI).

Federal agencies face a 2035 hard deadline to complete post-quantum migration, with deprecated algorithms disallowed for systems above 128-bit security[3]. The UK National Cyber Security Centre has published a three-phase migration roadmap requiring cryptographic discovery by 2028, high-priority systems by 2031, and full transition by 2035[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) just announced enhancements to its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform, designed to provide enterprises with structured visibility into post-quantum cryptographic readiness. With global standards bodies such as NIST advancing post-quantum cryptographic guidance and governments publishing migration roadmaps, organizations are increasingly evaluating long-term cryptographic risk exposure, including "harvest now, decrypt later" threats.

"Our objective is to give enterprises clarity," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Post-quantum transition requires structured planning. QPA provides measurable indicators and visibility to help organizations understand where they stand and how to prioritize next steps."

The enhanced QPA platform now features a post-quantum compliancy status dashboard, visual roadmap indicators outlining migration progression, risk indicators mapped to relevant compliance frameworks, and structured readiness scoring to support internal governance decision-making. The platform integrates alongside existing cybersecurity architectures through guided data input workflows combined with automated scoring and visualization tools.

This enhancement builds upon QSE's broader platform development initiatives, including the launch of its qREK quantum-resilient key SDK and recent enterprise deployments across financial and infrastructure sectors. QSE's broader platform includes entropy reinforcement tools, identity and authentication systems, and decentralized encrypted storage solutions.

QSE continues building international momentum at pace. The company recently renewed its enterprise agreement with The Muthoot Group in India, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses across one of the country's largest financial services organizations. QSE also entered South America with a three-year security agreement supporting three Brazilian government clients for approximately 4,500 user licenses.

QSE's membership in the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) positioned the company within Canada's defence ecosystem before the company participated at the most recent World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia as part of the official Canadian Delegation.

The company's international reach also extends further through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa for Indonesian market access, a CyberSecure Canada Level 2 Certification, and a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus spanning 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia.

With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034, QSE is building both the technology platform and the market education infrastructure to capture enterprise adoption as quantum threats accelerate.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at:

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, recently launched Encryption Intelligence (EI), a product delivering complete cryptographic inventory alongside continuous discovery and risk prioritisation to help enterprises plan and execute migration to post-quantum cryptography efficiently.

"Organisations cannot manage what they cannot see. Encryption Intelligence provides the visibility and control needed to plan and execute PQC migration efficiently, minimising cost and disruption while meeting emerging compliance obligations," said Trevor Graham, Chief Security Officer at Arqit.

The product has been validated by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which selected Arqit to participate in its Post-Quantum Cryptography Pilot under the Assured Cyber Security Consultancy Scheme.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), the leading quantum platform company, recently completed its acquisition of Skyloom Global Corp., a U.S.-based developer of lightwave-optics technology for secure, high-performance communications. The transaction strengthens IonQ's quantum networking roadmap by adding deep expertise in free-space optical communications and secure data transmission.

"Completing the Skyloom acquisition is another important step as we build the foundation for scalable quantum networking," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "Skyloom brings proven optical and communications expertise to complete our vision for distributed quantum entanglement and ultra-secure connectivity."

The company now owns all critical technology layers for distributed quantum entanglement and ultra-secure connectivity, following recent acquisitions of Capella Space, Lightsynq, ID Quantique, and Vector Atomic.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), an innovative quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, recently submitted a stalking horse bid of approximately $22 million for selected assets of Luminar Technologies through a U.S. Bankruptcy Court process.

"Being selected as the stalking horse bidder reflects our conviction in the strategic fit of these assets and our commitment to building a scaled photonics platform with real-world impact," said Yuping Huang, CEO and Chairman of the Board of QCi.

Together with the company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, the transaction would expand QCi's presence across the photonics value chain, from photonic chip design and packaging to full system delivery and customer deployment. The company expects the acquired assets to contribute immediate revenue and expand its operating footprint.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently provided an update on its 108-qubit quantum computing system, Cepheus-1-108Q, now expected to reach general availability around the end of Q1 2026.

"While we are making strong progress with Cepheus-1-108Q, we are taking more time to test and optimize the system to ensure the performance is up to our standards," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO of Rigetti.

The company achieved a median two-qubit gate fidelity of 99% on its 108-qubit system, with 99.7% on its 9-qubit system. Cepheus-1-108Q is based on twelve 9-qubit chiplets leveraging Rigetti's proprietary modular chip architecture, making it the industry's largest modular quantum computing system.

