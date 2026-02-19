Audited Annual Report 2025
The original audited Annual Report 2025 document is submitted in machine-readable.xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: ).
The consolidated audited revenue of TKM Grupp AS for the year of 2025 was 919.6 million euros. The revenue decreased by 2.6 per cent (the revenue for the year of 2024 was 944.6 million euros).
The consolidated audited net profit of TKM Grupp AS for the year of 2025 was 17.5 million euros (the net profit for the year of 2024 was 27.5 million euros). The business segments of TKM Group earned the following net profit (loss) in 2025:
Supermarkets 9.5 million euros
Department stores -0.5 million euros
Car Trade 4.3 million euros
Security 0.0 million euros
Real Estate 6.3 million euros
IFRS16 related loss -2.1 million euros
The Management Board of TKM Grupp AS proposes to the general meeting to distribute the profit for 2025 as follows:
- to pay a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for a total amount of 24.4 million euros; in which case the total income tax payable on dividends would be 6.7 million euros.
The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be fixed as at the close of business of the Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system of on 31st of March 2026. Consequently, the day of change of the rights attaching to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 30th of March 2026. From that date, the person who acquired the shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 7th of April 2026.
TKM Grupp AS is one of the largest retail groups based on Estonian capital in Estonia, which includes Selver AS, Kaubamaja AS, Kulinaaria OÜ, Viking Security AS, Walde AS, TKM Kinnisvara AS, TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ, UAB TKM Lietuva, SIA TKM Latvija, KIA Auto AS, AS Viking Motors, Motus auto UAB, KIA Auto UAB, Forum Auto SIA, Verte Auto SIA, TKM Auto OÜ, OÜ TKM Beauty, OÜ TKM Beauty Eesti, TKM Finants AS and Rävala Parkla AS. At the end of the reporting year, the number of loyal customers of TKM Grupp AS was over 750 thousand.
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
Attachment
-
Annual Report 2025 TKM Grupp AS
