MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of TKM Grupp AS approved today, on 19 February 2026 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2025 of TKM Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the Management Board for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 16 January 2026.

The original audited Annual Report 2025 document is submitted in machine-readable.xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (Link: ).

The consolidated audited revenue of TKM Grupp AS for the year of 2025 was 919.6 million euros. The revenue decreased by 2.6 per cent (the revenue for the year of 2024 was 944.6 million euros).

The consolidated audited net profit of TKM Grupp AS for the year of 2025 was 17.5 million euros (the net profit for the year of 2024 was 27.5 million euros). The business segments of TKM Group earned the following net profit (loss) in 2025:

Supermarkets 9.5 million euros

Department stores -0.5 million euros

Car Trade 4.3 million euros

Security 0.0 million euros

Real Estate 6.3 million euros

IFRS16 related loss -2.1 million euros

The Management Board of TKM Grupp AS proposes to the general meeting to distribute the profit for 2025 as follows:

to pay a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for a total amount of 24.4 million euros; in which case the total income tax payable on dividends would be 6.7 million euros.

The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be fixed as at the close of business of the Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system of on 31st of March 2026. Consequently, the day of change of the rights attaching to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 30th of March 2026. From that date, the person who acquired the shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 7th of April 2026.

TKM Grupp AS is one of the largest retail groups based on Estonian capital in Estonia, which includes Selver AS, Kaubamaja AS, Kulinaaria OÜ, Viking Security AS, Walde AS, TKM Kinnisvara AS, TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ, UAB TKM Lietuva, SIA TKM Latvija, KIA Auto AS, AS Viking Motors, Motus auto UAB, KIA Auto UAB, Forum Auto SIA, Verte Auto SIA, TKM Auto OÜ, OÜ TKM Beauty, OÜ TKM Beauty Eesti, TKM Finants AS and Rävala Parkla AS. At the end of the reporting year, the number of loyal customers of TKM Grupp AS was over 750 thousand.

