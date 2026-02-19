Cyberfox Welcomes Joe Panettieri As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned MSP market analyst and digital media entrepreneur brings two decades of channel partner expertise to accelerate partner success

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberFOX, a global cybersecurity software provider, today announced that Joe Panettieri has joined the company as Strategic Advisor. Panettieri has spent more than 20 years tracking channel partner ecosystems and building digital media businesses around MSP markets. He will work directly with Chief Revenue Officer Adam Slutskin to deepen CyberFOX's partner relationships and drive partner growth.

Panettieri is a major player in the IT channel community. In addition to being an angel investor, digital media entrepreneur, and emcee, he previously developed an audience of over 80,000 IT service providers that read his blog posts and MSP market analysis every month. Panettieri was involved in co-launching some of the most influential media properties for the channel such as ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, MSPmentor, the MSP 501, The VAR Guy, and Talkin' Cloud. His current projects include Channel Angels (the first angel investor network to fund MSP software start-ups) and Sustainable Tech Partner (which focuses on energy efficient AI and all related IT services).

In his first 90 days, Panettieri will be focused on immersing himself into CyberFOX's existing partner ecosystem and learning how CyberFOX's software can help improve partner success.

“I joined CyberFOX as strategic advisor for several reasons,” said Panettieri.“I deeply respect the founders. I've known David and Adam for more than a decade. We have similar views about the MSP software market, and the partner opportunities ahead. In my role as strategic advisor, I hope to help CyberFOX's partners further accelerate their businesses, mitigate risk for customers, and successfully navigate the AI hype cycle.”

Earlier in his career, Panettieri held key editorial and content posts at CMP Media, InformationWeek, Ziff Davis Media, and NYIT. He graduated from Marist University with a BA in Communications.

“Joe is one of the most respected voices in the MSP world,” said Adam Slutskin, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberFOX.“He's not just someone who covered this market; he's shaped how people think about it. Having him in our corner means our partners get the benefit of someone who truly understands what it takes to grow an MSP business, and who's seen what works across hundreds of companies. We're excited to put that knowledge to work for our partner community.”

Panettieri's appointment comes as CyberFOX continues to grow its cybersecurity portfolio and invest in partner success. The company's products now include CyberFOX AutoElevate for privileged access management, CyberFOX Password Manager, and the recently launched CyberFOX DNS Filtering solution.

CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity software provider focused on privileged access management (PAM) and password management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. Its flagship products, CyberFOX AutoElevate for PAM, CyberFOX Password Manager, and CyberFOX DNS Filtering, supply critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy. By controlling user access to critical information, these products help mitigate risks and strengthen the security defenses of MSPs and IT departments. Prioritizing cybersecurity best practices, such as CIS critical controls, allows CyberFOX to simplify complex cybersecurity while providing affordable and efficient solutions. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses, visit

