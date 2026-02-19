Telangana: Training For Eros Ahead Of SIR ​

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, a training programme was held here on Thursday for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from four key districts.​

Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy, on Thursday, conducted a comprehensive training programme at the CEO's Office in Hyderabad for EROs from Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad.​

A total of 50 Electoral Registration Officers participated in the training session, which focused on the preparation, updation, and maintenance of Electoral Rolls, along with detailed orientation on the forthcoming SIR.

​The CEO said the programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of field-level officers to ensure accuracy, inclusiveness, and transparency in electoral roll management.​

Special emphasis was laid on statutory provisions, timelines, procedures for claims and objections, and the effective use of technology in electoral processes.​

Sudarshan Reddy underscored the crucial role of EROs in maintaining the integrity and purity of electoral rolls and directed all officers to ensure that all eligible citizens are enrolled while eliminating ineligible entries in accordance with the law.​

Participants were also briefed on best practices, field-level challenges, and strategies for effective implementation of the upcoming SIR. Interactive sessions were held to address queries and clarify procedural aspects.

​The training programme forms part of the Election Commission's continued efforts to ensure free, fair, inclusive, and transparent electoral processes, the CEO's office said.​

The CEO announced earlier this month that the preparatory work for SIR in Telangana has commenced.​

He urged political parties to appoint at least one Booth Level Agent (BLA) for every polling station.​

Addressing a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties on February 5, the CEO stressed that strong booth-level coordination would be central to the exercise.​

The CEO said BLAs should preferably be drawn from the local area of the polling station and work in close coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs).​

He said each polling booth must have at least one appointed BLA to help ensure accuracy, transparency, and timely resolution of issues during the revision of electoral rolls.​

The CEO informed the parties that the SIR is currently underway in 12 states and that the schedule for the remaining states, including Telangana, is expected to be announced during April-May 2026.