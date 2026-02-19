E& And Aster Pharmacy Team Up To Launch 'Pharmacy In A Box' Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, February 2026 -e& UAE, flagship telecom arm, of e&, has announced a strategic partnership with Aster Pharmacy, one of the region's most respected pharmacy chains.

This collaboration will see the rollout of the innovative 'Pharmacy in a Box' initiative across Aster Pharmacy's current stores. as well as new outlets planned over the next five years.

The 'Pharmacy in a Box' solution will deliver a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade, equipping Aster Pharmacy with advanced technology and operational tools. This initiative is designed to streamline business operations, enhance customer experiences, and support Aster Pharmacy's growth journey in the rapidly evolving healthcare retail sector.

Fadi Shanaah, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, e& UAE, said:“We are delighted to partner with Aster Pharmacy on this transformative solution. Our objective is to ensure seamless integration of technology that boosts operational efficiency and enriches the overall experience for both patients and customers. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to support healthcare retailers with innovative, tailored solutions.”

N.S. Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Retail GCC, added:“We are excited to begin this journey with e&. The 'Pharmacy in a Box' initiative will help us drive operational efficiency and introduce the latest technological advancements to our pharmacies. By streamlining our operations, we can focus on delivering exceptional care and service to our customers. This collaboration positions us strongly for future growth as we expand our footprint and enhance our offerings.”

Kumar KV, Group Group Chief Information Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, said:“Technology is central to how we deliver better and more convenient pharmacy services today. 'Pharmacy in a Box' helps us create a scalable model that supports both operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

“Through this partnership, e& and Aster Pharmacy aim to set a new benchmark in the pharmacy sector by leveraging technology to enhance business outcomes and customer satisfaction.”