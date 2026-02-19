Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared For Capital Share And Preferred Shares


2026-02-19 09:21:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.05000 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at February 27, 2026.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details
Capital Share (YCM) $0.05000
Class I Preferred Share $0.02500
Class II Preferred Share $0.03125
Record Date: February 27, 2026
Payable Date: March 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...


MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110763617



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search