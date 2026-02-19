Tdb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Priority Equity Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at February 27, 2026.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.60 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.97 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.57.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
| Distribution Details
| Class A Share (XTD)
| $0.05000
| Priority Equity Share (XTD.A)
| $0.05833
| Record Date:
| February 27, 2026
| Payable Date:
| March 10, 2026
