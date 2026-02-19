Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share


2026-02-19 09:21:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at February 27, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.60 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $27.50.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (DF) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DF.A) $0.05833
Record Date: February 27, 2026
Payable Date: March 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...



MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110763613



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search