Capital Power Appoints Kevin Macintosh As Chief Financial Officer

He has a proven track record in strategic leadership and business optimization, leading high-performance teams across financial planning and analysis, external reporting, internal controls, and finance reporting system transformation.

To ensure a smooth transition, Scott Manson, who has served as Interim CFO, will continue to support the onboarding process and assist Mr. MacIntosh until the end of April 2026.

“As a seasoned and technology-minded financial leader, Kevin's depth of experience with publicly traded and private energy companies across North America – including Suncor Energy and Irving Oil – aligns with our growth strategy,” said Avik Dey, President and CEO.“He will play a critical role in sustaining Capital Power's performance, bringing expertise across crucial functions including capital allocation, acquisition integration, cross-border reporting and controls, and optimization of enterprise business process. We're delighted to welcome Kevin to the team.”

“On behalf of the Board, the executive team and all of Capital Power, I thank Scott Manson for his strong leadership and expertise, including his service as Interim CFO,” added Mr. Dey.

“As a leader in North America's energy sector, Capital Power's ambitious growth strategy paired with its depth of operational expertise across key energy markets marks an exciting time in its history,” said Kevin MacIntosh, incoming CFO.“I'm excited to work with Avik, the management team and the bright team of financial leaders at the company to drive Capital Power's strategy forward.”

Most recently, Mr. MacIntosh served as Vice President and Controller for Suncor Energy. In this role, he led the implementation of a next-generation intelligent ERP system and the company's geographic consolidation efforts, as well as served as the finance integration lead as Suncor Energy assumed operatorship of Syncrude Company Limited. Prior to this role, Mr. MacIntosh worked across finance functions in Suncor's downstream and upstream operations. He also held several leadership roles for Irving Oil that included leadership of the firm's supply and trading operations. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and holds a CPA-CGA designation.

About Capital Power

