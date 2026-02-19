Sprout Social Recognized By G2's Best Software Awards For The Tenth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Propelled by its leadership in Social Intelligence and Agentic AI, Sprout Social ranks as a top company across 6 categories based on customer reviews

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of social media management and analytics software, has been recognized by G2's 2026 Best Software Awards. This milestone marks the tenth consecutive year Sprout has received this honor, which ranks the world's most impactful software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Sprout Social is featured as a top company across 6 award categories:



Best Software Products

Global Software Companies

Highest Customer Satisfaction Products

Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Software Products

Best Customer Service Software Products Best Software for Mid-Market Businesses (Sprout Social Influencer Marketing)

Social media has become an immediate and rich source of market and customer truth. This recognition comes as Sprout Social advances Social Intelligence and AI innovations to help brands move from reactive listening to predictive decision-making. By transforming social data into forward-looking intelligence, Sprout is enabling organizations to anticipate change, strengthen customer trust and drive sustained growth.

“Social media is increasingly central to how organizations understand markets, customers, and culture, and the industry is moving toward AI-driven approaches to make sense of that volume and complexity,” said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer, Sprout Social.“Being recognized by G2 for a decade underscores our consistency, while our expanded presence across diverse categories reflects the growth of social as a vital business tool. This evolution allows organizations of all sizes to move from reactive engagement to predictive intelligence, using social to deeply understand their customers, the market and what's next.”

In 2025, Sprout Social advanced its platform with a series of AI-powered innovations designed to help brands better engage with customers and turn social data into actionable intelligence. Major launches included Trellis, the AI agent that unlocks the full value of social data, the acquisition of NewsWhip to strengthen predictive trend detection, and a reimagined Influencer Marketing platform featuring AI-driven discovery and brand safety insights. Sprout also rolled out expanded integrations with Bluesky, LinkedIn, Meta, Salesforce, and TikTok Listening, giving customers even more ways to connect insights across the social ecosystem. Together, these advancements have helped brands anticipate change, make informed decisions and elevate their social strategies across the enterprise.

Sprout Social earned recognition on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards because of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout helps us craft insightful takeaways about the pulse of our customers on social. We understand their pain points and what resonates with them.”

“Having a single, unified stream for all incoming DMs, mentions, and comments-complete with collision detection, real-time activity updates, and AI-powered sentiment analysis-means our team can provide prompt, personalized customer care across dozens of brands at an exceptional velocity.”

“Sprout Social's reporting functions are really advanced and offer insights in a way that is helpful. The AI summaries help pick out some of the more gleaning pieces of information that are helpful for communicating to our team more broadly about what our successes and takeaways are.”

“Sprout makes it easy to grab numbers, compare against our competitors, and show the impact of our efforts.”

Learn about G2 and read reviews directly from Sprout users here.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is SocialSM. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of tens of thousands of brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.

Social Media Profiles:



IR







Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email:...

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Email:...

Phone: (312) 528-9166