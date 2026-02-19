Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at February 27, 2026.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.95 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.91 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.86 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
| Distribution Details
| Class A Share (LFE)
| $0.10000
| Preferred Share (LFE.B)
| $0.05833
| Record Date:
| February 27, 2026
| Payable Date:
| march 10, 2026
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110763602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment