North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share


2026-02-19 09:21:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.06250 for each Preferred share ($0.750 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at February 27, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $18.88 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.68 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.56.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (FFN) $0.11335
Preferred Share (FFN.A) $0.06250
Record Date: February 27, 2026
Payable Date: March 10, 2026


