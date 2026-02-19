FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06042 for each Preferred share ($0.725 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at February 27, 2026.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $28.32 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.08 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $41.40.
Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
| Distribution Details
| Class A Share (FTN)
| $0.12570
| Preferred Share (FTN.A)
| $0.06042
| Record Date:
| February 27, 2026
|
| March 10, 2026
