ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify, the industry's most accurate accessorial intelligence provider for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced its sponsorship of professional golfer Neal Shipley for the 2026 & 2027 PGA Tour seasons.

Shipley turned pro in the summer of 2024 after a storied amateur career including low amateur honors at both the Masters Tournament and the US Open. He won two Korn Ferry events in 2025 and secured his tour card for the 2026 season.





“We've been a fan of Neal since watching him as an amateur at the Masters. His humble swagger, and media presence makes him a great fit for Shiplify. We look forward to kicking some accessorial with Neal,” said Blanton C Winship Sr. Founder & CEO of Shiplify.

Shiplify 's logo will appear on Shipley's towel and his caddie's sleeve. The sponsorship will also feature co-branded content and events throughout both seasons. This is Shiplify's first collaboration with professional golf.





About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify's various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

