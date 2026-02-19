INCOME FINANCIAL Declares Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.08233 per unit. The distribution is payable March 10, 2026 to unit holders on record as at February 27, 2026.
Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on February 27, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.08233 per unit based on the VWAP of $9.88 payable on March 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $39.83 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.
Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.
| Distribution Details
| Trust Unit (INC)
| $0.08233
| Record Date:
| February 27, 2026
| Payable Date:
| March 10, 2026
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110763588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment