Odynn Raises $9.5M Seed Round To Disrupt Travel Portals With Personalized AI Infrastructure

The"AI Shopify for loyalty and travel" enables banks to launch personalized travel portals in weeks instead of years; early customers see 108% increase in visits and reach profitability in months

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Odynn, the AI-powered platform enabling banks and fintechs to launch personalized travel and loyalty programs, announced it has raised $9.5 million in seed funding led by Bonfire Ventures and co-led by Fiat Ventures. Odynn is transforming how financial institutions deliver travel experiences by enabling personalized, branded programs in weeks versus years, at a fraction of legacy costs.



For decades, banks and fintechs have tolerated a broken system of expensive, clunky travel portals that have cookie-cutter deployments due to inflexible infrastructure, yet they're stuck paying millions.

“Every executive knows their travel partner isn't cutting it. The portals are slow, the customer service is subpar, and the customer experience is unsatisfying which leads to low engagement,” said Odynn founder and CEO John Taylor Garner.“We built Odynn to be the alternative we wished existed – one that finally allows financial institutions to deliver the personalized, transparent booking experience their customers expect.”

Odynn's disruptive approach utilizes a single codebase architecture with native AI personalization capabilities, delivering several concrete advantages over legacy providers:



Unique branded experiences through modular components

Better user experience at scale through continuous platform improvements

Dramatically lower costs (95% reduction in upfront investment with zero ongoing maintenance fees)

Rapid speed to market (two to eight weeks versus over 18 months)

Higher reliability with faster issue resolution

Built-in analytics and personalization Rapid iteration based on data



“What struck us about Odynn wasn't just the technology, it was seeing banks and large financial institutions using Odynn to unlock and drive significant revenue and value from their travel programs again,” said Mark Mullen, co-founder and Managing Partner of Bonfire Ventures.“When you're serving customers from fintechs to multi-billion-dollar banks like ANZ, and they're all seeing these metrics, you know you've tapped into something that is an infrastructure need and what the market desperately wants.”

Early results demonstrate the impact of personalization on engagement: Odynn customers have seen a 108% increase in travel portal visits, a 2.24x increase in bookings and a 364% increase in points redemptions compared to legacy solutions. Most significantly, Odynn customers typically reach profitability within months, versus years with traditional providers.

Odynn has partnered with Wildfire, Plusgrade and Duffel, and has a number of major customers, including ANZ Bank, Flight Centre, Bilt Rewards, Curve, Loop and Fasten Rewards.

“When financial institutions can deploy personalized travel experiences in weeks instead of years, everything changes,” said Shawn Conahan, CRO of Wildfire.“Odynn's technology enables the kind of flexible, data-driven travel loyalty solutions that financial institutions have been asking for in the travel sector. They're creating experiences that keep customers engaged with their financial institution as consumers seek more personalized and flexible ways to get value from their loyalty programs.”

The seed funding will accelerate Odynn's go-to-market efforts, expand engineering and data science teams and deepen integrations with card networks and loyalty programs. For more information, please visit Odynn.

About Odynn

Odynn is an AI, fully modular platform that helps fintechs, banks, card issuers, and travel companies launch embedded travel, loyalty, and rewards programs. Its white-label solution and APIs drive cardholder engagement while unlocking new revenue streams. Think Shopify for loyalty and travel. For more information, visit .

