Newday USA Recognized As A 2026 Top Workplace By Scotsman Guide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lending company serving the veteran community, today announced it has been named a Top Workplace by Scotsman Guide in its 2026 Top Workplaces feature, which recognizes mortgage companies with exceptional workplace cultures, leadership and employee engagement.

“Our team is united by a shared mission to serve veterans and their families, and this recognition underscores that you can build a high-performance culture that is both growth-oriented and supportive,” said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA.“That sense of purpose, combined with structured development and clear expectations, is what makes NewDay USA a place where people can build long-term careers.”

NewDay USA's culture is built around training and development, clear career paths, and a strong sense of purpose. From their first day, team members are immersed in an environment that emphasizes professional growth and leadership development, while grounding day-to-day work in the company's mission to help support veterans achieve home ownership.

“Our growth as a company starts with the growth of our people,” said Jenn Harrold, Senior VP of Human Resources at NewDay USA.“We invest heavily in recruiting, coaching, and leadership development so that young professionals can build meaningful careers here. This recognition confirms that when you set a high bar, provide world-class training, and give people a mission they can believe in, you create a workplace where talented people want to stay and lead.”

NewDay USA's culture and workplace strategy is closely tied to its long-term commitment to veterans and their families. NewDay USA's internship and early-career programs are designed to attract driven graduates from across the country, introduce them to a purpose-driven culture, and equip them with the skills to grow into leadership roles over time.

The Scotsman Guide Top Workplaces feature highlights mortgage organizations that are shaping the future of the mortgage industry and stand out for culture, leadership, and employee experience. To learn more about NewDay USA and its mission, please visit here.

A leader in veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay USA's goal is to ensure veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserved. NewDay USA has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted veterans. For additional information, visit newdayusa.

