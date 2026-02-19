FDA Accelerates Commercialization Opportunities For Plantible's Rubi Proteintm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “No Questions” Letter for Plantible's flagship product validates safety and provides expanded market access in global food and beverage market

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantible Foods announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a "No Questions" letter in response to the company's Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) notice for Rubi ProteinTM, Plantible's flagship Lemna-derived protein ingredient. The letter positions Plantible as the first company to receive FDA acknowledgment for the use of isolated RuBisCO protein in food applications, a critical milestone in unlocking large-scale commercial adoption.

The FDA's response affirms Plantible's conclusion that Rubi Protein is Generally Recognized as Safe under its intended conditions of use. With regulatory review complete, Plantible is accelerating production capacity to meet growing customer demand across multiple food and beverage categories.

“This is more than a regulatory milestone. It's an industry-defining moment,” said Tony Martens, Founder and CEO of Plantible.“The FDA's review reinforces the scientific rigor behind Rubi Protein and clears the way for broader commercial applications. We are proud to be the first company to receive a 'No Questions' letter for RuBisCO protein, opening the door for a new class of functional, sustainable ingredients.”

Unlocking the Most Abundant Protein in Nature

Rubi Protein is derived from water lentils (Lemna) grown in enclosed commercial greenhouses and processed at Plantible's commercial facility in Eldorado, Texas. The ingredient contains approximately 85% protein by weight and is primarily composed of RuBisCO, the most abundant protein in nature and the key enzyme responsible for photosynthesis in all green plants.

Unlike many plant proteins, Rubi Protein offers a neutral taste profile, high solubility, and strong emulsification and foaming functionality, enabling food manufacturers to improve functionality, sustainability, and costs without compromising taste or texture.

This regulatory milestone is expected to accelerate adoption across baked goods, beverages, dairy alternatives, protein bars, snacks, soups, and plant-based meat and dairy analogs.

Scaling to Meet Demand

Plantible opened its first commercial production facility in Eldorado, Texas last year, marking the transition from R&D to full-scale manufacturing. With FDA review now complete, the company plans to expand capacity over the coming year to support existing customer partnerships and new commercial opportunities.

“The completion of the FDA review validates years of investment in safety, transparency, and scientific diligence,” Martens added.“As global demand for stable, sustainable, and clean-label proteins continues to rise, Rubi Protein provides manufacturers with a highly functional ingredient that is both nutritionally robust and environmentally efficient.”

Regulatory Details

The FDA completed its review of Plantible's GRAS Notice (GRN 001256) and issued a "No Questions" letter regarding the company's conclusion that Rubi Protein is GRAS under its intended conditions of use. The FDA's response letter will be made publicly available in the FDA GRAS Notice Inventory in accordance with 21 CFR 170.275(b)(2).

About Plantible Foods

Founded by Dutch entrepreneurs Tony Martens and Maurits van de Ven, Plantible Foods is a biology company unlocking the power of plants to promote the health and longevity of people and planet. Its first mission: rebuild the global food system from the ground up-starting with Rubi ProteinTM, a complete, nutritious, functional and delicious plant-based protein that is grown sustainably, not raised. Rubi ProteinTM contains all nine essential amino acids, vitamin B12, and has a neutral taste with no known allergens. Both ingredients are powerful tools for food brands looking to create clean-label, functional, and delicious products. The company also recently launched its second ingredient: Lemna Leaf GreensTM, which is a next-generation greens ingredient delivering complete protein, high fiber, as well as micronutrients with a mild taste and exceptional versatility.

