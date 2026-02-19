Help Wanted: Creative Hiring That Strengthens Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the country, staffing challenges continue to impact industries from childcare to recreation. But some organizations are finding creative solutions by broadening the definition of who makes a great employee.

Instead of relying solely on teens or young adults for roles such as lifeguards, camp counselors, and childcare staff, organizations like the YMCA are turning to nontraditional workers - retirees, second-career seekers, and parents seeking flexible, meaningful employment.

“We're seeing that solutions to staffing challenges don't always come from the usual talent pool,” said Victor Rivera, Director of Housing and Workforce Development Strategy at YMCA of the USA.“Retirees, career-changers, and parents bring skills, experience, and mentorship that strengthen programs and enrich communities.”

These non-traditional employees fill critical roles while offering unique benefits:



Retirees train as lifeguards, ensuring pools remain open and children stay safe

Parents and caregivers find part-time schedules that fit their family needs Career-switchers bring fresh energy, creativity, and professional skills to youth programs



Rather than focusing on scarcity or burnout, this approach highlights innovation, community engagement, and intergenerational learning. Programs staffed with a variety of age groups provide mentorship opportunities for younger workers, while kids benefit from the experience and guidance of staff with decades of life and professional experience.

“Nontraditional hires are not only keeping programs running,” added Rivera.“They're strengthening the very fabric of the communities we serve.”

YMCA locations nationwide report that this strategy has helped maintain program availability, improve staff retention, and enhance the quality of experiences for participants. By tapping into an often-overlooked workforce, Ys demonstrate that the solution to staffing shortages lies not in narrowing who we hire, but in widening the possibilities.

