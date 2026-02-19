TANABE CONSULTING GROUP Subsidiary Growin' Partners Hosts First-Ever M&A Worldwide Convention In Japan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TANABE CONSULTING GROUP CO.,LTD. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and Yodogawa-ku, Osaka; Representative Director, President and CEO: Takahiko Wakamatsu) announced today that its subsidiary, Growin' Partners Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sano), hosted the 44th M&A Worldwide (MAWW) 2025 Fall Convention in Tokyo from November 19-21, 2025. This marked the first time the prestigious international M&A convention was held in Japan.

The three-day event, organized and managed by Growin' Partners, brought together international M&A professionals to facilitate knowledge sharing, enhance deal pipeline visibility, and enable practical dialogue between Japanese companies and global advisors, reinforcing TANABE CONSULTING GROUP's commitment to strengthening cross-border M&A and international expansion support for Japanese businesses.

Cultural Insights and Market Accessibility

At the MAWW Convention, experts from legal, investment, and strategic fields shared insights on the potential of the Japanese market in cross-border M&A. They emphasized how community-oriented values, a give-first mindset, and relationship building grounded in gratitude continue to influence business behavior in Japan. These cultural characteristics help explain the long-term resilience of many Japanese SMEs and remain essential for overseas partners seeking to work effectively with Japanese companies.



Speakers also noted that although the Japanese market has traditionally been cautious and process-oriented, transparency and decision-making speed have been improving. Recent legal and practical developments are making the market more accessible for global investors.

Collaborative Platforms Drive Cross-Border Deal Flow

The convention further highlighted MAWW's collaborative strength through sessions such as the Commercial Meeting and the Industry Groups. These platforms enabled members to share live deal opportunities, exchange sector insights, and strengthen the foundation for cross-border cooperation across the network.

One of the key highlights of the convention was the Speed Meeting program. Designed to facilitate direct and practical dialogue between Japanese companies and overseas advisors, the format enabled focused and meaningful conversations within a short time frame. Each company and advisor was matched based on their interests, and Growin' Partners also supported the program by assisting with communication between participants. This allowed discussions to immediately address concrete topics such as overseas expansion considerations, market conditions, and potential strategic opportunities. Many meetings resulted in plans for follow-up discussions, demonstrating the strong potential of this format to spark future collaboration.

Looking Forward

Growin' Partners and TANABE CONSULTING GROUP (TCG) will leverage the insights and networks gained from this convention to further enhance the quality of their international expansion support and cross-border M&A services. As partners that draw out the value and strengths of Japanese companies in a global context and support them in taking on new challenges, they will continue to contribute across multiple fronts.

