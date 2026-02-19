British Empire Medal Recipient Andrea Aviet BEM Launches U.S. Leadership Platform ASCEND In Chicago

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- British Empire Medal (BEM) recipient, award-winning filmmaker, and international survivor advocate Andrea Aviet BEM has officially launched her United States leadership and empowerment platform, ASCEND, headquartered in Chicago.

The U.S. expansion follows a series of internationally recognized distinctions, including the British Empire Medal, the historic civic honour of receiving the Keys to the City of London, and an official World Record in filmmaking and survivor advocacy. Aviet is widely recognized for her acclaimed short film Don't Cry, based on her lived experience of domestic abuse and coercive control. The film received 28 international nominations and eight global awards. In 2023, it was screened at the UK House of Commons on International Women's Day, prompting cross-sector dialogue on trauma recovery, leadership resilience, and systemic awareness.

With the launch of ASCEND, Aviet introduces her proprietary“Survivor-to-Leader” methodology to the United States - a framework grounded in leadership psychology, trauma-informed growth, and identity transformation for both individuals and institutions.

ASCEND: Leadership, Resilience, and Institutional Impact

ASCEND is designed to partner with colleges and universities, government agencies, corporate leadership teams, nonprofit and advocacy organizations, and community and faith-based institutions.

The platform integrates trauma-informed frameworks, resilience development strategies, executive leadership psychology, and survivor empowerment models. Its focus is to strengthen organizational culture, enhance emotional intelligence, and cultivate purpose-driven leadership.

Statement from Andrea Aviet BEM

“Pain does not have to define a person's future. I believe adversity can be transformed into leadership, and survivors can rise into strength and purpose. My mission in America is to support individuals and institutions in building resilience, restoring identity, and leading with courage. I give all glory and gratitude to God for guiding this journey and for turning adversity into impact.”

2026 U.S. Leadership & Empowerment Tour Now Booking

Andrea Aviet BEM is currently booking university keynote addresses, school-based resilience programs, government and agency training sessions, corporate leadership summits, and national conferences and advocacy forums.

About Andrea Aviet BEM

Andrea Aviet BEM is a British award-winning filmmaker, author, survivor advocate, and transformational leadership coach. Her international work spans Europe - including Germany and Ireland - as well as Africa and Australia. She is the author of White Sorrow and Opaque Desires and has been featured by outlets including BBC World Service and global leadership media platforms. She is internationally recognized for advancing survivor empowerment, resilience education, and leadership transformation.

Media & Institutional Inquiries:

Andrea Aviet BEM

Email:...

Websites: |

LinkedIn: Andrea Aviet

Instagram: @andreaaviet

Locations: Chicago, IL & London, UK