Spice Labs Introduces The Complex Spice Podcast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Spice Labs today announced the launch of“Complex Spice,” a podcast series hosted by its founder and CEO, David Pollak, with a mission to explore the concept of complexity in social and technical systems, and how to manage and understand systems that have outgrown human comprehension.

“When systems grow beyond what humans can comprehend, their fragility and interdependencies can lead to unforeseen, even severe consequences,” Pollak said,“This podcast will explore the interconnected, intertwined complexity of the world we live in and draw upon the wisdom of some very smart thinkers I've invited to share their theories and experiences with listeners.”

The first episode may be found on YouTube. Future episodes will be available for downloading at the podcast aggregators Spotify Connect; Apple Podcasts, and via RSS at

The inaugural episode's guests are Steve Waldman and Yao Yue. Steve is a programmer and writer who blogs about contemporary economics at his blog, Interfluidity. Yao is the CEO of IOP Systems, and a former principal software engineer at Twitter.

Future guests will include Oisin Hurley and Ann Marie van den Hurk.

