DARCO International Launches Body Armor® PFA Walker To Address Critical Gap In Partial Foot Amputation Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DARCO International, a global leader in foot and ankle products, has launched the Body ArmorPFA Walker. This purpose-built interim orthosis was engineered to support healing following partial foot amputations, a procedure which carries substantial risk due to low healing rates and high re-ulceration risks.

“For years, clinicians have relied on traditional CAM walkers or post-operative shoes that were not intentionally designed for recovery from these types of procedures,” said Riley Csernica, VP of Product Development at DARCO International.“The Body Armor® PFA Walker was developed to fill that gap with a solution specifically engineered for care following partial foot amputations.”

Designed to stabilize and protect the residual limb, the PFA Walker has a rigid outer shell to deliver secure support and a soft interior lining featuring an integrated air pump for even, adjustable pressure distribution. The device also has a wide opening, allowing for easy application and accommodation of significant swelling and bandaging post-surgery.

To promote patient adherence and comfort, DARCO engineered the walker to be lightweight. It also features DARCO's patented PowerPod® EVA outsole, which delivers high traction, shock absorption, and slip resistance. Its beveled construction supports natural posture and gait, while a ventilated honeycomb design enhances airflow for extended comfort.

Available in sizes M–XL, the Body Armor® PFA Walker is indicated for postoperative use following transmetatarsal, Lisfranc, and Chopart amputations resulting from diabetic foot syndrome, peripheral arterial occlusive disease (PAOD), or trauma. The approved billing codes for the device are L4360 and L4361.

With this launch, DARCO continues its mission to support patients from early intervention through post-amputation recovery with clinically driven solutions. For more information, visit or contact your DARCO representative.

About DARCO International

For more than 40 years, DARCO International has focused on improving outcomes in foot and ankle care. Its specialized portfolio spans diabetic foot and wound care, trauma and surgical recovery, and pain management-supporting clinicians and patients worldwide at every stage of healing.