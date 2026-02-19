Azerbaijan, UN Hold Discussions On Sustainable Dev't Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) recently held the inaugural and second meetings of the Results Groups under the newly established Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The session of the First Results Group on Inclusive Socio-Economic Growth and Human Development featured remarks by Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, who emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN in achieving sustainable, inclusive, and innovative development goals. He noted that for more than 30 years, Azerbaijan has been consistently implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the framework of its partnership with the organization.

Moreover, it was highlighted that digitalization, green energy, and innovation are priority areas aligned with the SDGs in Azerbaijan. In particular, the construction of modern infrastructure in the liberated territories based on the concepts of smart cities, smart villages, and green energy zones was described as a clear example of the country's commitment to sustainable development. The initiative proposed by the President of Azerbaijan to introduce the eighteenth SDG on Mine Action was also noted as a significant contribution to the global sustainable development agenda.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, highly praised Azerbaijan's commitment to the SDGs and the concrete steps taken in this area, stating that the organization he represents will continue to support the country's initiatives.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Hande Harmanci stressed that Azerbaijan's investments in healthcare and human capital are important for sustainable development. She expressed WHO's support for ongoing efforts to strengthen the national health system and provide inclusive services to communities.

During the sessions, the Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development between the UN and Azerbaijan for 2026-2030 was presented, and joint work plans for 2026 were discussed.

At the meeting of the Second Results Group on Climate Resilience, Green Development, and Just Transition, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva, UN Resident Coordinator Igor Garafullik, and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative Nasar Hayat delivered opening remarks. Discussions focused on environmental protection and the energy transition.

As part of the partnership with the UN on sustainable development for the period 2026-2030, each working group meets annually with stakeholders to discuss the results of the previous year and, if necessary, to make changes to the plans and framework program for the following year.