(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Aftermath Silver Appoints DRA Global to Lead Berenguela Pre-Feasibility Study February 19, 2026 8:30 AM EST | Source: Aftermath Silver Ltd. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed DRA Global Limited ("DRA") to lead the recently announced Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for its Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in southern Peru ("Berenguela" or the "Project" - see Aftermath NR dated Feb. 12, 2026). The appointment marks a significant milestone in advancing the Project toward a future construction decision. The selection of DRA follows a comprehensive evaluation process with a number of international engineering groups. The evaluation criteria were as follows: technical capability, regional experience, metallurgical expertise, project delivery track record, and alignment with Aftermath's development strategy. DRA brings extensive project delivery experience in Peru and globally, including involvement in major operations such as Quellaveco, Cerro Verde, Las Bambas and Antamina, among others. This local and international expertise will be critical to ensuring efficient study execution, supporting permitting activities, and maintaining close alignment with Peruvian regulatory requirements. As part of the study, DRA will be supported by SENET, a DRA Global Group company, which will contribute significant hydrometallurgical expertise to further optimize the Company's flowsheet. SENET's deep capability in hydrometallurgical process design will help refine recoveries, improve process efficiencies, and optimize overall Project performance. Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath Silver, commented: "This is an ideal time to advance a silver and critical metals project of Berenguela's scale and quality. Demand for silver, copper and high-purity manganese continues to strengthen, driven by global electrification, renewable energy expansion and the broader energy transition. Securing the key technical partners like DRA at this stage is essential to ensure we are positioned to respond to that demand with a robust, disciplined and optimized development plan. DRA's strong global execution experience, together with SENET's hydrometallurgical expertise, provides us with the technical capability required to maximize the value of our flowsheet and deliver a high-quality PFS. We look forward to progressing Berenguela at a time of record precious metal prices and as the supply of copper and high purity manganese sulphate- both critical to EV car batteries- becomes increasingly strategic to the energy transition and high-growth industrial applications." About DRA DRA Global Limited is an international multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and operations management group, predominantly focused on the mining, minerals and metals industry. The Group has an extensive track record spanning four decades across a wide range of commodities. DRA's teams have deep expertise in the mining, minerals and metals processing industries, as well as related non-process infrastructure such as water, and energy solutions. DRA covers all major mining centres with offices across Africa and the Middle East, North and South America, and Asia-Pacific. About Berenguela Berenguela currently hosts Measured and Indicated Resources of 122.5 million ounces of silver and a further 22 million ounces in Inferred and Measured and Indicated Resources of 717.1 million pounds of copper with an additional 118 million pounds in inferred. Berenguela also has a substantial manganese resource as detailed in the table below. The assumptions used in the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") can be found in Aftermath's news release dated December 4, 2025. Table 1. Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn deposit MRE.

Michael Parker, a Fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by NI43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release and the form and context in which it appears.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and critical metals which aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver and critical metal projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.



Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project. As of January 2026, the Company owns a 100% interest in Berenguela. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was published on December 4, 2025. A NI43-101 Technical Report on the property was filed January 16, 2026 and is available on SEDAR+.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo Ag-Au project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI43-101 MRE was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR+ and the Company's web page). Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta.

