Stardust Solar Advances U.S. Operations With Entry Into Atlanta

February 19, 2026 8:30 AM EST | Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") announces its expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia market, further advancing its U.S. growth strategy while reinforcing its broader commitment to scaling solar with battery solutions globally.

Atlanta represents a strategically attractive market for solar and energy storage, supported by strong population growth, expanding commercial activity, and rising electricity demand across residential and business sectors. The Atlanta metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, creating sustained demand for reliable, cost-stable energy solutions. Georgia has emerged as a leading U.S. solar market, ranking among the top states nationally for installed solar capacity, reflecting continued investment in solar infrastructure and grid modernization.

The Company's entry into Atlanta builds on these favourable market fundamentals and supports the growing demand for distributed solar and battery systems that enhance energy resilience, long-term cost predictability, and sustainability outcomes for customers. As energy needs increase across the Southeast, Atlanta provides a scalable platform for residential, commercial, and industrial solar adoption.

"Atlanta is a compelling market for continued U.S. expansion," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "It combines strong population growth, increasing power demand, and a supportive environment for solar development. Our entry into Atlanta aligns with our broader global expansion strategy to scale a diversified, recurring-revenue solar platform across high-growth markets."

Stardust Solar's expansion into Atlanta is supported by the Company's established operating framework, which emphasizes training, development, and consistent delivery standards across markets. This approach enables local execution while maintaining alignment with Stardust Solar's broader growth strategy and global sustainability objectives.

"Atlanta reflects the type of market where local demand and long-term energy trends intersect," said Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c), Vice President, Corporate Communications of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "As we continue to expand across the U.S., we remain focused on enabling solar deployment at scale, both domestically and internationally through disciplined growth, strong operational support, and long-term stakeholder alignment."

The Company's U.S. expansion remains an integral part of its broader global strategy to support renewable energy adoption through residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions. By entering high-growth markets like Atlanta, Stardust Solar continues to strengthen its presence across North America while advancing renewable energy capacity worldwide.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc . is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform, generating recurring revenues through clean-energy franchise installation operations, technology initiatives including the StarDroid AI device, and training and development licences and subscriptions. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

