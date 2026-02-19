MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AmeraMex Draws Strong Buyer Interest with Its Construction and Forestry Solutions at the 77th SCLC

February 19, 2026 8:45 AM EST | Source: AmeraMex International Inc.

Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced strong buyer interest from attendees of the largest construction and forestry equipment exposition in the West.

The 77th Sierra Cascade Logging Conference delivered a strong signal that capital spending across the forestry and construction sectors remains healthy-and AmeraMex is positioned squarely in the center of that demand. Exhibitor space sold out across all halls and arenas, reflecting sustained interest in modernizing fleets with Tier 4 and electric equipment, exactly where AmeraMex's product lineup excels.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "It was a great show for us. The weather was perfect, and we had hundreds of people stopping by to see our LiuGong electric wheel loader, a powerful CMI mulching machine, and the rugged Magni telehandler. We believe this tremendous interest will translate into orders in the near future."

The conference drew a high-value mix of logging contractors, timberland managers, government agencies, and equipment buyers-an audience actively seeking reliable heavy-equipment partners. Engagement at the show highlighted continued demand for wheel loaders, mulching tractors, forklifts, and rental-ready assets, reinforcing AmeraMex's core strengths in both sales and long-term rental solutions.

Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz emphasized expanded wildfire-mitigation projects, accelerated permitting, and increased federal investment in active forest management. These priorities directly support multi-year equipment needs across the West, creating a favorable environment for AmeraMex's government and contractor customers.

Overall, the 2026 conference showcased a market that is active, well-funded, and seeking partners who can deliver dependable equipment, responsive service, and long-term value. AmeraMex's presence and product demonstrations aligned directly with buyer priorities, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted supplier to the forestry, construction, and land-management sectors.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, or for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

