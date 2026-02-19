MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Visionstate Repositions Under MIRA Compliance Platform and Reports Subscription Growth

February 19, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Visionstate Corp.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) today announced a strategic repositioning of its technology offerings under a unified compliance-focused platform brand, MIRA, and provided an update on subscription activity entering fiscal 2026.

"For several years, Visionstate has been described primarily as an IoT (Internet of Things) facility management solution," said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate Corp. "As regulatory and operational accountability requirements increase, we believe it is more accurate to describe our business as a compliance-focused subscription platform. MIRA reflects that positioning and the broader compliance opportunity we are addressing."

The Company believes that regulatory initiatives such as Ontario's public cleaning transparency requirements under Bill 190 are indicative of a broader structural shift toward documented compliance, inspection auditing, and operational verification across facilities.

In response to this shift, Visionstate has strengthened and simplified its subscription model to improve recurring revenue visibility, standardize pricing, and provide clearer metrics for measuring growth. Management notes that the Company's subscription-based model provides operating leverage once fixed costs are covered.

Subscription Activity - January 2026 Baseline

As of January 2026, the Company reports:



110 active rebilling location subscriptions 35 new location subscriptions added during January 2026

For comparison, in January 2025, the Company recorded one new subscription.

These figures reflect subscription activity through the Company's existing primary distribution partner. The current fiscal quarter concludes on March 31, 2026, and subscription activity may vary throughout the remainder of the quarter as the Company works to advance opportunities currently within its sales pipeline.

"The January subscription activity provides a measurable acquisition baseline from one distribution channel," Putters stated. "It allows us to evaluate subscription growth using actual performance data."

Subscription Model and Path to Operating Scale

MIRA platform location subscriptions are priced at $960 per location annually, or approximately $80 per month, excluding optional add-ons, services, and retainers.

In addition, MIRA Inspections, introduced in 2025, is priced at approximately $80 per month per location, representing an additional recurring revenue stream when adopted alongside the core MIRA subscription.

Visionstate's operating subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., generates revenue through a recurring subscription model with largely fixed operating costs.

Based on current cost structure and average core location subscription pricing, management estimates that approximately 400 active monthly location subscriptions would be required to achieve operating break-even within Visionstate IoT Inc.

The Company currently reports approximately 145 active location subscriptions through its existing sales channel at $960 per subscription per year in recurring revenue. As the subscriptions renew each year, the revenue is cumulative and added to new licencing revenue.

Based on this subscription base, an average net increase of approximately 20-25 core location subscriptions per month over the next twelve months, assuming consistent acquisition and retention rates, would position the Company to approach operating break-even within that timeframe. January 2026 subscription activity was above this illustrative monthly level; however, management cautions that monthly results may vary.

Management notes that this break-even estimate is calculated using core subscription pricing only and does not include potential incremental revenue from MIRA Inspections, retainers, implementation services, audit services, or other ancillary revenue streams associated with the platform.

"With fixed operating costs largely established, expansion of both core subscriptions and inspection modules contributes to operating scale," Putters added.

MIRA Platform Overview



Under the MIRA brand, Visionstate integrates:

Cleaning verification and regulatory transparency tools

MIRA Inspections, a compliance and auditing module priced per location

Public reporting and feedback capture

Work order and incident tracking Data analytics and predictive modeling capabilities

Management believes that combining verification, inspection auditing, and predictive analytics strengthens the Company's positioning within the compliance segment.

2026 Focus

"2025 was focused on platform development," Putters concluded. "In 2026, we are focused on scaling the MIRA compliance platform and advancing toward operating efficiency within our subscription model."

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a technology company focused on compliance-driven subscription solutions for regulated and high-traffic facilities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., the Company delivers the MIRA platform, which enables organizations to digitally verify, audit, and document operational activities in support of regulatory transparency and accountability requirements.

The Company's subscription-based platform is deployed across hospitals, airports, shopping centres, educational institutions, and other public facilities across North America.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John A. Putters"

Visionstate Corp.

To learn more, please contact:

Visionstate Corp.

John Putters, CEO

Email: ...

Tel: 780-425-9460

Twitter: @visionstate

Facebook: @visionstate

LinkedIn: Visionstate Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Visionstate Corp.