Global Li-Ion Highlights Premium Graphite Project Positioned For Critical Mineral Supply Crunch

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (CSE: LION) (OTC Pink: GBBGF) (FSE: 0TD) (" Global Li-Ion " or, the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Ambato-Arana Graphite Project in Madagascar - a historically producing, infrastructure-accessible asset containing premium large-flake graphite at a time when graphite has been designated a critical mineral by major economies including the United States and Canada.

In January 2026, Madagascar's Minister of Mines, Carl Andriamparany, announced the immediate lifting of a 16-year moratorium on new mining permits in a move aimed at accelerating economic growth and attracting international investment into the country's resource sector.

The policy change specifically reopens permitting for strategic industrial minerals including nickel, cobalt, graphite, and ilmenite, while restrictions remain in place for gold due to ongoing regulatory challenges.

For graphite developers, the reopening signals renewed government support for projects tied to battery supply chains, advanced manufacturing, and export-driven economic development.

Against this backdrop, Ambato-Arana represents a rare combination of historic production, high-purity material, and a defined pathway toward renewed operations.

Independent analysis by SGS Canada on concentrate samples from historical production confirmed strong material quality:



96% carbon purity

76% large flake graphite (≥65 mesh)

51.5% jumbo flake (≥48 mesh)

7.7% super jumbo flake (≥30 mesh) Coarse grain size with minimal fines and strong competency

With Ambato-Arana already holding long-term renewable mining licenses and a history of production, Global Li-Ion's project is positioned within a jurisdiction now actively encouraging the development of strategic battery materials.

Graphite is the dominant and largely irreplaceable anode material used in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles, grid storage, defense technologies, and advanced electronics. With global supply heavily concentrated geographically and demand rising rapidly, secure graphite sources are increasingly viewed as strategically essential to the energy transition and national supply-chain security.

"The Ambato-Arana Project represents a rare combination of historic production, premium large-flake graphite, and established infrastructure at a time when graphite has become one of the most strategically important minerals for the global energy transition," said Jason Walsh, Chairman of Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. "With governments in North America and allied jurisdictions formally recognizing graphite as a critical mineral essential for electric vehicles, grid storage, advanced manufacturing, and defense applications, secure sources of high-quality natural graphite are increasingly important. Madagascar's recent decision to reopen mining permitting for industrial minerals further reinforces the long-term development outlook for projects such as Ambato-Arana, and we believe this positions the Company well as global demand for battery materials continues to accelerate."

Large and jumbo flake graphite typically commands premium pricing due to its suitability for high-value industrial and battery applications.

The project consists of three renewable 40-year mining licenses covering 4,375 hectares in Madagascar's Toamasina Province.

The property sits directly off national highway RN2, approximately:



20 km from the Ambatovy nickel-cobalt mine

15 km from Moramanga

114 km from the capital Antananarivo 200-240 km by road from Madagascar's primary port at Toamasina

Historic small-scale surface mining operations produced approximately 18,000 tonnes of graphite oxide between 1998 and 2008 using low-cost free-digging and open-pit methods without blasting.

Recorded grades ranged from 7.5% to 15% graphite.

A draft technical report prepared by Wardell Armstrong for the Company indicates:



Average run-of-mine grade of 12% graphite First-stage onsite flotation producing a 73% concentrate

Historic flake distribution shows:



More than 88% large/jumbo flakes (≥80 mesh) More than 43% jumbo/super-jumbo flakes (≥40 mesh)

These characteristics compare favourably with nearby producing operations.

The licenses include:



Four historic mining zones at Tsaravoniany (Central, East, South, North) - deposits only partially mined" Five additional prospective zones identified by the Company that remain unmined

Graphite mineralization occurs within north-south trending belts in the Manampotsy Formation, featuring continuous shallow-dipping friable graphite-rich layers extending several kilometres - a geometry supportive of surface mining.

Road access to the mining areas is reported to be in good condition requiring only minor upgrades.

Global Li-Ion plans to restart and scale production using modern methods:



Initial target 5,000 tonnes per year

Expansion target 15,000 tonnes per year Positioned for the Global Graphite Supply Race

With graphite now formally recognized as a critical mineral central to EV batteries, renewable energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and defense applications, high-quality natural graphite deposits with demonstrated production history and accessible infrastructure are increasingly strategic.

The combination of:



High-purity large-flake graphite

Historically demonstrated low-cost mining

Existing infrastructure access

Proven production history Significant unexplored zones

Positions Ambato-Arana as a potential near-term contributor to the global graphite supply chain as demand accelerates.

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, , on the CSE website, , and the Company's website, .

