Nextleaf Solutions Scales Up CPG Brand Growth With An Enhanced National Commercial Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a multi-patented life science company and Canadian cannabis processor announced strategic enhancements to its commercial infrastructure, including appointment of Kindred Canada as its national sales agency partner, and the addition of enhanced distribution partners serving Manitoba and Saskatchewan. These initiatives are designed to support scalable, margin-focused growth in its Canadian consumer-packaged goods (CPG) business.







National Sales Representation Update

Nextleaf is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Kindred Canada as its national sales agency partner.

After a year of margin expansion, supply chain optimization and portfolio rationalization, the Company is turning its attention to driving scalable revenue and strengthening infrastructure. The transition to a national sales representation model was implemented between November 2025 and January 2026, marking a shift from a previously regionalized approach.

"Centralizing our national sales platform with a proven, performance-driven partner accelerates our ability to convert operational discipline into sustainable top-line growth through stronger retail partnerships, expanded listings, and consistent execution across provinces," said Emma Andrews, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions.

Kindred Canada will support national sales execution across Nextleaf's brand portfolio, including reinforcing Glacial Gold's position as a category leader in cannabis wellness, advancing key account penetration, and supporting the national launch of the Company's newest recreational brand, Yard Cannabis ("Yard").

"With Kindred's established retail relationships and national reach, we expect to improve distribution, increase velocity, deepen key account engagement, and enhance execution at the store level, especially in previously underserved markets" Comments Curtis Mackenzie, EVP and General Manager at Kindred Canada.

The partnership supports Nextleaf's broader mission as a total quality producer, and vision to build a resilient, scalable Canadian CPG platform anchored in disciplined brand management, operational efficiency, and market optimization.

Enhanced Distribution: Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Nextleaf is pleased to announce expanded provincial distribution relationships in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to enhance its brand strategy and accelerate growth in underserved markets.

In Saskatchewan, Open Fields Distribution (OFD) is now a distribution partner for all branded products from the Company including Glacial Gold, Yard, and High Plains cannabis. OFD provides access to a collective network of stores, offering enhanced retail penetration and brand visibility within its network.

In Manitoba, the Company recently expanded its 3PL infrastructure to include Open Fields Manitoba who will provide last-mile delivery for all products under the Company's latest brand, Yard cannabis, to provincially licensed retailers starting in March. This is in addition to all Glacial Gold and High Plains cannabis products currently available province-wide through existing partners, Lynx distribution.

Provincial sales representation will be integrated through Kindred Canada, the Company's national sales agency. All regional initiatives are intended to improve listing velocity, strengthen in-market execution, and ensure greater consistency in how the Company's portfolio is represented and supported at retail across Canada.

Share Issuance

As part of the Company's compensation and retention strategy, Nextleaf will issue 955,556 common shares at a price per share $0.05 for aggregate proceeds of $47,778. This is to align employee interests with long-term shareholder value.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is a Canadian, federally licensed cannabis processor and life science company, delivering a portfolio of high purity cannabinoid ingredients and branded derivative products at scale.

As a total quality producer, Nextleaf maintains end-to-end controls and oversight across sourcing, extraction, distillation, formulation, and finished goods through a multi-patented, highly automated, closed-loop system. Nextleaf holds 19 U.S. patents and over 75 patents globally covering advanced cannabinoid processing, including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf's house of brands includes a range of value-driven and soft-premium offerings through category-leading flagship brand Glacial Gold, High Plains Cannabis, and recently launched Yard Cannabis. Distributed coast-to-coast across medical and recreational channels, with an emerging niche amongst wellness consumers, Nextleaf's portfolio includes GMP-compliant and export-ready pharma-grade ingredients and products.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Kindred

Kindred Partners Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Breakthru Beverage Group representing a diverse portfolio of specialty cannabis products to the Canadian recreational market. This dedicated cannabis sales brokerage operates independently from its sister company, Breakthru Beverage Canada, a leading Canadian beverage alcohol broker. For more information, please visit .

Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery of its products to provincial markets across Canada and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.







