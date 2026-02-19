Beond Appoints Dr. Alejandro Junger As Integrative Medicine Lead And Expands Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion underscores Beond's evolution from crisis recovery to proactive mental wellness, optimization and whole-person care

CANCÚN, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beond, the leading premium clinic for ibogaine-assisted healing and mental optimization, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alejandro Junger, board-certified cardiologist, founder of the Clean Program and New York Times bestselling author, as Integrative Medicine Lead. His appointment reinforces Beond's role in advancing the understanding of ibogaine as part of a proactive model for mental wellness, emotional resilience and whole-person optimization.

A pioneer in functional medicine, Dr. Junger has spent decades helping patients understand the connection between gut health, brain function and mental well-being. Dr. Junger brings global influence and a deeply personal commitment to healing and integration. His work has reshaped how physicians and patients alike approach inflammation, detoxification, nutrition and the gut-brain axis, which are principles increasingly central to Beond's integrative care model and focus on whole-person mental wellness.

“Ibogaine is often misunderstood as a therapy only for people in crisis,” said Dr. Alejandro Junger.“What excites me about Beond is its willingness to broaden that narrative. This work isn't just a last-resort for those in crisis, it's for people who want to understand themselves more deeply, restore balance across the gut, brain and heart, and engage in intentional, preventative mental wellness at pivotal moments of their life. That broader application is where I see enormous potential.”

The company has also expanded its leadership team with executive and senior-level professionals overseeing premium non-clinical operations, guest services and hospitality, and nutrition, food and beverage programming to support Beond's growing global footprint.

“This moment represents a meaningful evolution for Beond,” said Tom Feegel, Co-Founder & CEO of Beond.“We've always believed that healing and optimization require more than addressing symptoms. Dr. Junger brings extraordinary credibility and wisdom to our approach, helping us demonstrate that ibogaine, when delivered responsibly and supported by nutrition, medicine and integration, can serve people far beyond moments of crisis.”

With its purpose-built clinical environment, premium accommodations and rigorous medical protocols, Beond continues to differentiate itself within the global wellness landscape as a destination where science, safety and transformation converge.

About Beond

Beond is a medically licensed, research-driven ibogaine treatment center in Cancún, Mexico. Known for its premium accommodations, integrative care model, and industry-leading safety protocols, Beond has conducted over 6,000 ibogaine treatments with outcomes that surpass traditional interventions for addiction, PTSD, and mood disorders. The clinic also offers optimization programs tailored for executives, biohackers, and those navigating major life transitions.

About Dr. Alejandro Junger

Dr. Alejandro Junger serves as Integrative Medicine Lead at Beond, where he guides integrative medical strategy and aligns ibogaine-assisted treatment with advanced nutritional science and metabolic optimization to support resilience, clarity, and sustained transformation. Dr. Junger is a board-certified cardiologist, founder of the Clean Program, and New York Times bestselling author. A pioneer in functional medicine, he is widely recognized for advancing understanding of the gut-brain connection and its role in inflammation, detoxification, and long-term mental and physical health.

